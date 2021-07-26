PU to prepare data bank for training, placement of students

In a bid to ensure better employment opportunity to its students, Patna University (PU) has geared up to prepare data bank of all final year students for carrying out training and placement drive for them, officials said on Monday.

PU’s vice-chancellor Girish Kumar Choudhary said data collection process was on at all constituent colleges.

“We have asked all constituent colleges and departments to prepare a list of final year students interested in job placement. Interested students can register themselves by filling online form through the official website www.patnauniversity.ac.in. Data bank will have details of students and their educational qualifications. After collection of data, we will organise necessary skill development programme for students to hone up their professional skills in their respective fields,” the V-C said.

PU constituent colleges comprise Magadh Mahila College, Patna Science College, Patna Law College, College of Art and Craft, BN College, Vanijya Mahavidyalaya, Patna Training College and Patna Women’s Training College.

Head of placement cell, Ashim Lal Chakraborty, said, “All interested final year undergraduate and postgraduate students are instructed to register themselves latest by August 31.The data bank will help us in assessing how many students are interested in campus placement and their training and skill development will be done. Accordingly, companies and recruiters of various fields will be invited for campus placement.”

Meanwhile, Patna University has also initiated process for construction of central research facility and an international hostel on its campus.

As per PU, the research facility centre will be constructed on an area of 10,812 square feet at Patna Science College at an estimated cost of ₹48.45 crore. International hostel will be constructed near PU guest house for scholars coming from abroad at an estimated cost of ₹32.95 crore.

“Bihar State Educational Infrastructure Development Corporation has started e-tendering process for construction of both projects. We hope to complete the construction work within 15 months,” said a PU official.