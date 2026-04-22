Samana, The Patiala district administration has sought technical assistance from the Army to safely bring down activist sitting atop a 400-foot mobile tower for over 550 days, demanding stringent punishment for sacrilege incidents, officials said. Punjab: Patiala admin seeks Army assistance to bring down protester from 400-ft tower

Gurjeet Singh Khalsa climbed the tower in Samana on October 12, 2024, starting his unique protest.

The Punjab government has notified the amended anti-sacrilege law the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2026 which proposes stricter punishment, including life imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹25 lakh, for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib. As a result, Khalsa is expected to come down on April 24.

The Bill was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly during the special session of the house on April 13. Later, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria gave his assent to the bill.

Khalsa's core demand was the introduction of stricter legal provisions against the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.

The protest, which began in October 2024, has drawn attention across Punjab due to its unique nature and the extreme conditions endured by Khalsa, who remained atop the tower through harsh weather. Essential supplies are sent up via ropes.

Addressing the media on Wednesday over the issue of seeking the Army's help to bring Khalsa down from the tower, Additional Deputy Commissioner Damanjit Singh Mann said the move comes after the state government fulfilled the demands of the protester.

"Under the leadership of the chief minister of Punjab, a bill was passed on April 13, which has subsequently received the governor's approval. Following this development, the committee representing Singh has approached the administration for assistance in bringing him down safely," Mann said.

The official emphasised that given the extreme height of the tower, the operation is being treated as "highly sensitive".

"The safety of human life is our topmost priority. Local agencies, including the fire department, have a limited operational reach. Therefore, the Home Department was requested to coordinate with expert agencies. The Army has now been approached for technical support as they are specialised and highly trained for such complex rescue operations," the ADC added.

Responding to queries regarding the timeline of the rescue, he said "The Army is currently conducting a feasibility assessment. We will share further updates as soon as we receive a formal communication from them."

The district and police officials are in constant touch with the protestor to ensure a safe conclusion to the long-standing protest, the officer said.

Khalsa is expected to come down on April 24, the day coinciding with the 'bhog' ceremony of the 'Akhand Path Sahib' .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.