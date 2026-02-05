Rabri accuses Bihar police, govt of ‘covering facts’ in NEET student death case

Former chief minister Rabri Devi on Thursday came down heavily upon the state government and Bihar police accusing them of ‘covering up’ facts in the mysterious death of NEET aspirant. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi speaks with media persons in Patna, Thursday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

Talking to reporters at a protest staged by opposition MLCs outside the Bihar Legislative Council during the third day of the Budget session, Rabri Devi alleged , “There is no district in Bihar where crimes are not happening. The government and the home minister are silent on this (NEET aspirant death case). They have handed over the case to the CBI after covering up all the facts,” the RJD MLC said.

She alleged the government was trying to ‘save the culprits’ because those involved in the crime were ‘part of the government’.

“They have handed over the case to the CBI, but what will the CBI do? The agency is also under the control of the Centre,” she alleged.

The death of the NEET aspirant from Jehanabad, has created a furore in the state with the family of the victim having alleged that the student had been sexually assaulted and had charged Bihar police of carrying the probe in a half-hearted manner.

The NEET aspirant was found unconscious in a girls’ hostel in Patna’s Chitragupt Nagar last month. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in coma for several days. The case, which was being investigated by a special investigation team (SIT), has been recommended for CBI probe by the Bihar government.

Earlier, RJD MLAs too staged a protest outside the state assembly demanding the arrest of culprits in the death of the student. Bhai Birendra said the entire case was being deliberately weakened as there was involvement of kin of influential people close to the government .

“Those fighting for the justice, be it opposition leaders or others, are being intimidated. But we will continue to fight for justice of the deceased student and arrest of those involved in the death and soon take to the streets,” said the RJD MLA. He also alleged the police were trying to cover up the case even as he slammed the government over the rising rape cases and other heinous crime.

“There has been a case of a rape of a minor in Bihta. We have come to know of it. There is no law and order in the state now,” the RJD MLA said. Reports said the alleged rapist was arrested by police.

The RJD senior leader also trashed the state budget as visionless stating that there had been just an increase in the budget outlay. “When the budget outlay increases, it only means there would be more provision of funds to the departments. Then everybody knows what happens to those funds .There is nothing concrete for the poor people of the state or the commoners,” he said.

On the Bihar budget presented in the House on Tuesday, Rabri Devi said, “There is nothing for the people of Bihar in it. They are just trying to fool the people and get their votes.”