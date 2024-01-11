Rahul’s ‘yatra’ to enter Bihar on Jan 24-25

close_game
Subhash Pathak, Patna
Jan 11, 2024 09:51 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, commencing from Manipur on January 14, is likely to enter Bihar on January 24-25 from West Bengal, said Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh here at state Congress office Sadaquat Ashram on Thursday.

The Congress press conference in Patna on Thursday. (HT photo)

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesman Alok Sharma, who is the party’s coordinator for Bihar for the Lok Sabha elections, however, added that detailed itinerary along with night stays of Rahul Gandhi and his companions on the yatra, undertaken to ensure economic, social and political justice, will be declared in a couple of days.

Sharma said Rahul Gandhi will traverse the state twice during the campaign. “The second time, he (Gandhi) will enter through Jharkhand and then go to Utter Pradesh,” he said while releasing a booklet citing the causes that necessitated the 7000-km yatra crossing 15 states.

The BPCC chief also announced that MLC Prem Chandra Mishra has been made the chairman of Lok Sabha election war room for Bihar.

    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

