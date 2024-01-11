Rahul’s ‘yatra’ to enter Bihar on Jan 24-25

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, commencing from Manipur on January 14, is likely to enter Bihar on January 24-25 from West Bengal, said Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh here at state Congress office Sadaquat Ashram on Thursday. The Congress press conference in Patna on Thursday. (HT photo)

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesman Alok Sharma, who is the party’s coordinator for Bihar for the Lok Sabha elections, however, added that detailed itinerary along with night stays of Rahul Gandhi and his companions on the yatra, undertaken to ensure economic, social and political justice, will be declared in a couple of days.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sharma said Rahul Gandhi will traverse the state twice during the campaign. “The second time, he (Gandhi) will enter through Jharkhand and then go to Utter Pradesh,” he said while releasing a booklet citing the causes that necessitated the 7000-km yatra crossing 15 states.

The BPCC chief also announced that MLC Prem Chandra Mishra has been made the chairman of Lok Sabha election war room for Bihar.