Ramai Ram, ex-minister and nine-time MLA, dies at 81
Former minister and nine-time MLA Ramai Ram, 81, a prominent leader of Dalits in Bihar, passed away on Thursday at Medanta Hospital in Patna, where he was admitted two days ago with a heart ailment.
Ramai Ram won the assembly elections from Bochahan in Muzaffarpur for nine consecutive terms, from 1972 to 2010.
In the beginning, he won as an Independent. He was elected on a ticket of Janata Party in 1980, Lok Dal in 1985, Janata Dal in 1990-95, RJD in 2000-2005 and then RJD in 2010. He also served as a minister in the Bihar government five times, heading important departments like transport and land revenue.
Chief minister Nitish Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad, among others, expressed their condolences. “He had been a minister of various departments and performed efficiently. He was an efficient, popular leader who believed in social service. He always worked for the upliftment of Dalits and deprived sections of society,” Kumar said in his condolence message.
“The entire RJD is shocked with his death. He was our old friend,” said Lalu Prasad.
Leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav described Ram as a dedicated leader and a social worker.
Maha monsoon fury: 23 deaths due to drowning in four days, total death toll reaches 97
With incessant rain causing a flood-like situation in Maharashtra, around 23 people have died due to drowning, 61 due to lightning, and one person in a landslide over the past four days. While as many as 3,047 people have been evacuated from various waterlogged places during the same period. Nagpur has reported the highest number of casualties related to heavy rainfall which is 15, followed by Nashik at 12 and Palghar at 8.
Gopalganj hooch tragedy: Six years on, HC acquits 9 men given death, 4 women life term
The Patna High Court on Wednesday acquitted 13 accused, of them nine men awarded death sentence and four women awarded life imprisonment by a lower court in connection with the Gopalganj hooch tragedy of 2016, in which 19 people had lost their lives. The court noted that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.
Ludhiana | Truck driver arrested with 600kg of poppy husk, prime accused escapes
The anti-narcotic cell of Ludhiana rural police on Thursday arrested a truck driver and recovered 600kg of poppy husk from his possession. The team also seized an 18-wheeler truck in which the accused was carrying the contraband. The arrested accused has been identified as Hakam Singh of Ambala. On being searched, the contraband was recovered, sub-inspector anti-narcotic cell, in-charge, Kirandeep Kaur, Jagraon added. The owner of the truck is Johal and the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.
3 PFI activists, including ex-cop, arrested in Patna
Bihar Police has claimed to have busted a “potential terror module indulging in anti-India activities” by arresting three people, including a retired Jharkhand police officer, with alleged links to extremist outfit Popular Front of India. Two of the arrests were made in Phulwari Sharif area of Patna late Wednesday. The third person, arrested on Thursday, has been identified as Armaan Malik.
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events lined up at two places in Ludhiana
The ministry of power, Government of India, in association with the state government, is going to organise programmes under Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya Power as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava in each district of Punjab. Assistant deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal informed that the programmes would be organised at two places in Ludhiana— on July 25 at Guru Nanak Bhawan and on July 28 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Community Centre, Raikot.
