Ramai Ram, ex-minister and nine-time MLA, dies at 81

Former minister and nine-time MLA Ramai Ram, 81, a prominent leader of Dalits in Bihar, passed away on Thursday at Medanta Hospital in Patna, where he was admitted two days ago with a heart ailment.

Ramai Ram won the assembly elections from Bochahan in Muzaffarpur for nine consecutive terms, from 1972 to 2010.

In the beginning, he won as an Independent. He was elected on a ticket of Janata Party in 1980, Lok Dal in 1985, Janata Dal in 1990-95, RJD in 2000-2005 and then RJD in 2010. He also served as a minister in the Bihar government five times, heading important departments like transport and land revenue.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad, among others, expressed their condolences. “He had been a minister of various departments and performed efficiently. He was an efficient, popular leader who believed in social service. He always worked for the upliftment of Dalits and deprived sections of society,” Kumar said in his condolence message.

“The entire RJD is shocked with his death. He was our old friend,” said Lalu Prasad.

Leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav described Ram as a dedicated leader and a social worker.