12, including journalist, injured in clash during procession in Bihar: Police

BySandeep Bhaskar
Aug 22, 2023 02:03 PM IST

According to officials, the incident took place over a rumour surrounding the desecration of an idol in Ratanmala area of Bagaha, triggering the clash between two groups

At least a dozen people, including three policemen and a journalist, were injured in a clash between two groups which broke out during a religious procession at Bagaha in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Monday evening.

The administration has imposed prohibitory orders in view of Mahaviri procession on Nagpanchami.
The administration has imposed prohibitory orders in view of Mahaviri procession on Nagpanchami. (Representative file image)

According to officials, the incident took place over a rumour surrounding the desecration of an idol in Ratanmala area of Bagaha, triggering the clash between two groups.

West Champaran district magistrate (DM) Dinesh Rai said, “An attempt was made to create unrest by spreading rumours that the statue was damaged in the Mahaviri procession on Nagpanchami in Ratnamala in Bagaha after which a clash broke out between people of two groups”.

“The identification of the troublemakers is underway and they will be sternly dealt with,” the DM said.

The administration has imposed prohibitory orders in view of Mahaviri procession on Nagpanchami.

“Six injured have been admitted to the sub-divisional hospital in Bagaha,” said a police officer, refusing to be identified.

Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Bagaha town police station stated that the situation is under control.

“Extra forces have been deployed at sensitive locations,” the SHO said.

