Home / Cities / Patna News / Retired army officer shot dead in Munger village: Bihar Police

Retired army officer shot dead in Munger village: Bihar Police

ByAditya Nath Jha
Apr 25, 2023 02:12 PM IST

Munger deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Kumar said investigators were looking at the case from different angles including the possibility that a land dispute may have led to the murder.

A 50-year-old retired army officer on his way to his orchard in Shankarpur village of Bihar’s Munger district on Tuesday morning.

Sanjay Kumar retired from the army with the rank of an honorary captain in 2019 and started farming in his village, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Sanjay Kumar retired from the army with the rank of an honorary captain in 2019 and started farming in his village, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Kumar said Sanjay Kumar was going to his mango orchard on Tuesday morning when he was shot dead. The retired army officer died on the spot.

Kumar’s elder brother Rajesh Yadav said, “He may have been killed over a dispute on the road in front of the house.”

police bihar army murder deputy superintendent of police land dispute rajesh kumar sanjay kumar + 6 more
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
