RJD leader’s son arrested for allegedly assaulting cop on duty, BJP slams govt
The Bihar police arrested Patna Municipal Corporation councillor Mohammad Asfar Ahmad, who is the son of senior RJD leader and former MLC Anwar Ahmad
The Pirbahore police in Bihar arrested Patna Municipal Corporation councillor Mohammad Asfar Ahmad, who is the son of senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former MLC Anwar Ahmad, for allegedly assaulting a police officer on duty on Friday evening, officials said.
It was alleged that Asfar Ahmad, along with his supporters, misbehaved with the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (town), Ashok Kumar, and the station house officer (SHO) of the Pirbahore police station, Sabih-ul-Haq, when they refused to release a local shopkeeper Mohammad Sarfaraj from the police custody. The councillor allegedly manhandled another cop abusing police when they objected to it.
Police said that Sarfaraj was detained for interrogation in a case related to attacking a police team leading to grievous injury of a constable late on Thursday night. The Pirbahore police received inputs that some antisocial elements were carrying illegal weapons assembled near Patna Market. As a police team rushed to the spot near a mosque, they caught four suspects and returned to the police station for further interrogation.
In the meantime, a group of locals surrounded the police team, attacked and freed four suspects from their clutches. They gheraoed the Pirbahore police station and raised slogans against the police personnel alleging that cops in civil dress caught and harassed innocent youngsters on false information.
On Friday evening, police detained Sarfaraj for further probe into the absconding four suspects. Irate over his detention, locals blocked the Ashok Rajpath, burnt tyres, shouted slogans against the administration and forced down the shutters of shops.
Asfar along with his supporters joined them. He entered the police station, forced policemen to immediately release the detained shopkeeper, misbehaved with them and manhandled a cop.
“When I intervened, the councillor manhandled and started threatening. His father Anwar Ahmad also reached there,” said the SHO adding that the former MLC was released on a PR (personal recognisance) bond from the police station.
However, the former MLC told media persons that he was sitting inside the police station for a personal reason. He denied all charges levelled against him and his son.
Asfar and Sarfaraj have been booked under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The DSP said that they are analysing CCTV footage to identify the miscreants who attacked the policemen, disrupted vehicular traffic and gheraoed the police station.
Meanwhile, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the state government over the incident calling it a reflection of how antisocial elements have become emboldened in the new Grand Alliance government. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi asked why the police released the former MLC despite the latter allegedly creating noisy scenes inside the police station. “The RJD supporters entered the police station and misbehaved and disrupted official work. Is this ‘people’s government’”, Modi asked, taking a dig at chief minister Nitish Kumar who recently said there is ‘janata raj’ and not jungle raj’ in Bihar.
-
BBMP elections only as per new reservation list: Karnataka govt to HC
The state government has made a submission before the Karnataka High Court that elections to the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) can be held only as per the recently announced ward-wise reservation list. It was submitted by the Advocate General, on behalf of the state, on Friday that any objection or deficiency can be corrected by the next election but there was immediate need to elect new corporators now.
-
Humiliated by senior, Hoshiarpur ASI shoots himself in police station
An assistant sub-inspector shot the victim, 52 dead at the Hariana police station on Saturday morning, Satish Kumar. Before killing himself, the victim, Satish Kumar, 52, recorded a video message, in which he blamed Tanda station house officer Onkar Singh Brar for his death. Senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal said the matter was being probed. 2nd such incident in 4 days On September 6, an ASI had allegedly shot Kulwinder Singh dead at the Muktsar district court complex.
-
Mysuru MP takes stock as video of Volvo bus skidding on highway sparks concern
Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha visited the accident site where a goods truck fell on its side and a Volvo bus carrying passengers skidded, but avoided a major mishap. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha paid a visit to the Biddai area on Saturday after a video of a Volvo bus skidding on a stretch of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway went viral, triggering wide concerns. A goods truck meanwhile was captured that laid on its side.
-
Restrictions lifted, life returns to normal in J&K’s Rajouri town
Life returned to normal in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri town on Saturday as restrictions imposed under Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 were lifted by the authorities, officials said. The border town witnessed a curfew-like situation on Friday after district magistrate Vikas Kundal issued prohibitory orders to maintain law and order in the wake of a land dispute between two communities.
-
55-year-old woman dies after tree falls on Ganesh pandal in Thane
A 55-year-old woman died and four others injured after a tree fell on a Ganesh pandal in Thane on Friday night, officials said. This is the third rain related death in Thane in the last couple of days as heavy rains lashed the city for the second consecutive day on Friday evening, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. On Thursday, two people drowned due to flooding in the city.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics