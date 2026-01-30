RLM appoints party’s Bihar chief, working presidents

A month after facing dissidence within the party, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), an NDA ally, set its house in order by appointing Alok Kumar Singh as the party’s Bihar president and Prashant Pankaj and Subhash Chandrabanshi as its working chiefs. New president of RLM’s Bihar unit, Alok Kumar Singh, with party supremo Upendra Kushwaha. (HT Photo)

“After the assembly elections in the state, we all took the decision to dissolve the state unit of the party organisation, and now we have come up with the new names to lead the organisation after holding internal discussions,” said RLM national president Upendra Kushwaha while talking to mediapersons. He said Himanshu Patel has been named the state general secretary of the party, and Madan Chaudhary as its national vice-president (organisation).

“We extend our heartiest congratulations to the newly appointed state president of RLM, Bihar, Alok Kumar Singh, MLA, state working presidents Prashant Pankaj and Subhash Chandravanshi, principal general secretary Himanshu Patel, and national vice-president (organisation) Madan Chaudhary, on their appointments during the reorganisation of the party in Bihar,” posted Kushwaha on X.

Kushwaha said that the party would soon launch a special membership drive across all levels, from the primary unit to the national unit, in accordance with the party constitution.

He added that the “double-engine” government in Bihar would accelerate development and contribute to the vision of a developed India as emphasised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thanking the party, the newly-appointed state president Alok Singh said, “I am grateful that the national president has entrusted me with this responsibility. I was also made the parliamentary board chairman in the state earlier. Our party won four of the six seats it contested in the Bihar elections. We will take the RLM to new heights.” Responding to queries about alleged discontent among party leaders, Singh said that there was no resentment within the organisation.

The RLM, which won on four out of the six seats it contested in recently concluded assembly polls, faced dissidence from its three MLAs, who called some of the “unilateral decisions taken by party president Upendra Kushwaha as suicidal.” The fourth MLA is Upendra Kushwaha’s wife, Snehlata, who won from Sasaram.

The party members were sore over the preference of family members on plum party posts.

Recently, RLM’s Bajpati MLA Rameshwar Mahato’s displeasure with the leadership also surfaced. In a post on social media, he indirectly questioned the leadership’s intentions and policies on social media. “When leadership’s intentions become murky, and policies begin to shift more toward self-interest than public interest, the public cannot be deceived for long,” he posted on X on December 12.

Mahato was hoping to be appointed minister, but after Kushwaha’s son was given preference, he felt jilted.