Robbers loot 50 lakh from Darbhanga bank

Armed robbers struck a branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Bihar’s Samastipur on Thursday and looted approximately 50 lakh at gun point, police said.
According to the bank’s branch manager, five armed robbers barged into the bank and took staff and customers hostage at gun point. (Picture for representation)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 10:06 PM IST
ByBishnu K Jha, Darbhanga

Armed robbers struck a branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Bihar’s Samastipur on Thursday and looted approximately 50 lakh at gun point, police said.

The branch is located at Supaul Bazaar under Biraul subdivision, 48 kilometres east of district headquarters of Darbhanga.

The incident took place on a day when Darbhanga’s senior superintendent of police (SSP), Awakash Kumar, along with Biraul and Benipur subdivisional police officers (SDPOs), was briefing reporters at district headquarters about the arrest of five criminals involved in looting of 12 lakh from a grocery store at Rasiyari chowk under Ghanshyampur police station limits.

Biraul SDPO Manish Chandra Choudhury confirmed the robbery on Thursday but said the actual amount looted was being ascertained. “We have launched a probe and efforts are on to arrest the culprits,” he said.

According to the bank’s branch manager, Shailendra Jha, five armed robbers barged into the bank and took staff and customers hostage at gun point. Police have also recovered empty cartridges from spot. The CCTV footage were being scrutinized.

Sources said there was no security guard deployed at the branch.

Thursday, April 07, 2022
