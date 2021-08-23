Samastipur: Three killed in separate incidents

Five armed miscreants on two bikes looted ₹10 lakh and killed the owner of a milk store located at Ghat Nawada on National Highway 28 under the Dalsingsarai police station area of Samastipur district on Monday.

The driver of a milk van was hurt in the incident and later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place around 12.45 pm. Police said that the unidentified criminals shot dead shop owner Sunil Kumar Rai, injured milk van driver Mohammad Pappu and escaped with cash.

Dalsingsarai SDPO Dinesh Kumar Pandey said that police are trying to get details of criminals from the CCTV cameras installed near the shop. An FIR was registered in this regard, he said.

Samastipur SP M S Dhillon said, “Raids are on to arrest them,” he added.

In another incident, armed miscreants shot dead a boatman at Banbhaura village under Bithan police station of the district over a money dispute with the brother of a muscleman Ranbir Yadav, SHO of Bithan police station Mohammad Khusbuddin said.

The incident evoked sharp criticism from opposition leader Tejaswi Yadav who slammed the government for “its failure to check law and order in the state.”