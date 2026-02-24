Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar on Tuesday assured the state Assembly that the government would install sanitary pad vending machines in all middle and high schools across the state in the next fiscal year. Sanitary pad vending machines to be set up in middle, high schools in next two months

Replying to a short notice question by Komal Singh of the ruling Janata Dal (United), the minister said that the government had already sanctioned ₹40 crore for the initiative. The JD(U) MLA had raised concerns about the slow pace of implementation, noting that out of 76,320 schools in the state, 43,960 are middle and high schools, but vending machines and incinerators had been installed in only 419 schools, which amounts to just 0.95% of the total. “This is a very small number,” Singh said, stressing the importance of menstrual hygiene.

In response, the minister stated that financial bids for the contract would be finalised after 25 February, and the government expected to cover most of the identified schools with sanitary vending machines and incinerators within the next two months. Any remaining schools would be covered in a subsequent phase, he added.

On a separate issue, RJD MLA Ajay Kumar asked whether the government planned to include disaster management subjects in college and university curricula. Minister Sunil Kumar said the state would instruct universities to introduce the subjects. When the MLA urged a firm directive rather than mere suggestions, the minister responded in the affirmative: “We will direct the universities and their constituent colleges to include disaster management in their syllabus,” he said.

Another question was raised by Mithilesh Tiwary of the BJP regarding the non-extension of 5% relaxation in qualifying marks for students from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the State Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET). Tiwary cited a directive from the Patna High Court asking for relaxation in marks, which the government had not yet implemented. The minister replied that the matter would be examined: “We will study the Patna High Court order, see whether there is a clear directive, and take corrective steps accordingly,” he said.

