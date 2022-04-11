Senior prison dept official’s premises searched in DA case
Sleuths of Bihar’s special vigilance unit (SVU) on Monday searched the office and residences of a senior official of the state’s prison department in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) and said they had so far unearthed assets worth crores.
The official, Rupak Kumar, is currently posted as assistant inspector general.
During the search at his three-storied palatial house located in phase II of Ashiana Nagar in Patna, the team found documents related to purchase of plots and flats at Deoghar, Jamshedpur and Ranchi in Jharkhand, a commercial Shop in Noida, plots in Bihta (Patna), Lodipur (Patna) and Noida. An agreement paper related to purchase of a plot in Bengaluru was also recovered from his house.
Additional director general of SVU, N H Khan, said, “A DA case was lodged with the SVU police station. Investigation is on to ascertain the exact value of his assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. It may run into ₹10 crore.”
“His house alone is valued at ₹3 crore,” Khan said.
SVU sleuths said they had also found ₹5.80 lakh in cash and gold and silver ornaments worth ₹50 lakh.
Wonder if minor died after being slapped: Bengal CM on Nadia gang rape case
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed doubt about the cause of a minor girl's death which her family attributed to gang rape, and wondered if the class 9 student of Hanskhali in Nadia district died after a fall after being slapped by someone. Asserting that the victim had an affair with the accused, a Trinamool Congress leader's son who was arrested, Banerjee wondered if she was pregnant.
Impose Article 355 in Bengal, probe alleged rape of minor girl: Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded that Article 355 in the state which implies that it shall be the duty of the Union to protect every State against external aggression and internal disturbance. The demand made by Adhikari comes in wake of an alleged gangrape and death of a 14-year-old girl in Nadia district of West Bengal. The crime occurred in the Hanskhali area on the night of April 4.
Raut fears Somaiyas may flee country, seeks lookout notice against them
Shiv Sena has claimed that former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil may flee the country even as the Mumbai police are probing the alleged misappropriation of over ₹57 crore from funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Sena Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday appealed to the Centre to issue a lookout notice against the Somaiyas.
No let-up in heatwave conditions in Haryana; light rainfall likely on April 13
Heatwave conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with the mercury settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states. In Haryana, Faridabad's Bopani recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Centre here. The mercury settled at an uncomfortable 43.5 degrees Celsius in Narnaul and at 42.5 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani. In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius.
Serum Institute continues to put Covishield production on hold, 200 million doses in stock
PUNE Pune-based Serum Institute of India has put on hold the production of Covishield since the past three months, as the demand for the vaccine has gone down. The production was halted in January due to the consistent drop in demand as India saw wider coverage of the first dose. India's vaccine coverage till Saturday crossed 185 crore which includes first and second dose.
