Sitamarhi: Man dies in police custody, SHO suspended

Station house officer of a police station in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district has been suspended in connection with the alleged custodial death of a 52-year-old on Monday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vishwanath Choudhary, who was arrested on Monday for consuming liquor.

“We were not allowed to meet him at the police station. My father was brutally assaulted and died in police custody on Monday night,” said Choudhary’s son Shivnath.

Police said Vishwanath was arrested under the influence of liquor from Krishna Nagar area under Mehsaul police station. “Liquor was also recovered from his possession,” it said.

As the news of Vishwanath’s death spread in the area, irate locals, including his family members, blocked the main road in the area and staged a protest at the Sitamarhi Sadar hospital.

Sitamarhi superintendent of police Harikishore Rai, who visited the hospital and pacified the agitators, said a special medical team which conducted autopsy concluded that he died of a heart attack. “Mehsaul police station officer in-charge Mosir Ali has been put under suspension on charges of dereliction of duty,” Rai said.