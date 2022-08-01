Six, including three railway officials arrested in bribery case
PATNA: Six persons, including three railway officials, were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday from four different places--Hajipur, Somepur, Samastipur and Kolkata - in a ₹6 lakh bribery case, officials familiar with the development said, adding that a sum of ₹46.50 lakh was also recovered from their possession.
According to the officials, the arrested railway officials have been identified as chief freight transportation manager (CFTM) Sanjay Kumar, and two senior divisional operating managers (DOMs), Rupesh Kumar and Sachin Mishra.
“Three businessmen, including two from Kolkata and one from West Bengal’s North Dinajpur, have also been arrested,” officials said.
CBI officials familiar with the matter said that all the accused have been sent to judicial custody.
According to officials, raids were conducted at 16 locations, including Patna, Sonpur, Hajipur, Samastipur, and Kolkata, which led to the recovery of various incriminating documents and cash worth Rs. 46.50 lakh. A sum of Rs. 29 lakh was seized from a businessman in Kolkata. One SUV with six envelopes containing the cash to be delivered to various officers of the East Central Railway (ECR) was also recovered.
The CBI on July 31 had registered a case against a 1996 batch IRTS officer, currently posted as CFTM in ECR’s headquarters in Bihar’s Hajipur, two senior DOMs of Samastipur and Sonpur railway divisions (both 2011 batch IRTS officers), a director of a private company, and others on the allegations that the accused used to collect illegal gratification from ECR vendors for preferential allotment of railway racks for loading goods.
It was further alleged that the director of a private company based in Kolkata was hand-in-gloves with public servants of ECR, and regularly avails out of turn and priority allotment of railway rack services, and other undue advantages in exchange of payment of huge bribes on monthly basis to the ECR officials. It was also alleged that the said the director asked his brother (private person) to send Rs. 23.5 lakh meant to be delivered to various ECR officers.
Bihar poll panel plans drive to link voters’ Aadhaar with electoral rolls
Bihar's state election commission will embark on a special drive to link Aadhaar database of the electors with the electoral rolls on a voluntary basis, chief electoral officer (CEO) HR Srinivasa said here on Monday, adding that the drive will begin on September 4 and continue till December on different schedules. The electors can add Universal Identification Authority of India verified details of their Aadhaar through various software applications.
Gaya man’s samples sent for monkeypox test to AIIMS-Delhi
The Bihar health department on Monday sent its first sample to test for monkeypox after a 22-year-old migrant labourer from Gaya was reported to have its symptoms, said state health officials. The samples have been sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. It could take up to 36 hours to get the result, said state health officials. Bihar does not have testing facility for monkeypox.
Noted Prayagraj doctors turn ‘Kanwarias on cycles’ this Shravan
A group of about 20 eminent doctors of Sangam city went on around 130 km-long kanwar yatra on their bicycles from Prayagraj to Varanasi on Sunday. Members of a cycling group named “Two-Wheels Thrill”, the medicos left Prayagraj in the wee hours of Saturday and reached Varanasi same day in the evening. Remarkably, all the doctors were over 40-year-old and few like renowned pediatricians Dr JV Rai and Dr Anil Shukla are in their mid-60s.
2 arrested for attacking woman over ₹200 at Kalyan station
A 32-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with a sharp blade by two men at Kalyan railway station road after she refused to give them ₹200. According to the police, the woman was standing at the station premises when the two approached her. The woman registered a complaint against the two. The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan checked the CCTV footage in the area and got an image of the two who attacked the woman.
With chief editorial writer missing in action, it’s up to his team at Saamana to chart Sena’s political path
Its executive editor and driving force Sanjay Raut may have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on the alleged money-laundering charges, but the show must go on in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. Saamana was launched on January 23, 1989 by late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. Raut's editorials in Saamana were mandatory reading for political reporters on the Sena beat as they reflected the official position of the party.
