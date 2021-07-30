Home / Cities / Patna News / STF arrests 6 criminals for demanding 1.40 crore extortion
STF arrests 6 criminals for demanding 1.40 crore extortion

Avinash Kumar Avinash
By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 09:46 PM IST

Avinash Kumar

Avinash.kumar@htlive.com

The Bihar special task force (STF) has arrested six persons on charges of murderous attack, demanding extortion of 1.40 crore from two Katihar traders and threatening them of dire consequences, officials said Friday.

Police recovered two pistols, live cartridges, empty cartridges, SIM and a mobile phone used in the crime.

According to ADG (Operation) S M Khopde, all the arrested persons belong to Katihar district.

Police said that the arrested criminals fired at the business establishment of a noted trader on July 26 at Sonaili Bazar under Kadwa police station area, when the trader refused to pay extortion money of 1 crore. Earlier on May 18, the miscreants demanded 40 lakh as extortion from another trader in the district and threatened him of dire consequences.

Following a complaint, police lodged two separate cases against the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 170 (impersonation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code.

