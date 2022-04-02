Suspended cop who challenged Bihar DGP appointment in SC under ED lens

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday registered a money laundering case against suspended constable Narendra Kumar Dhiraj, currently the president of Bihar Policemen’s Association, officials familiar with the matter said.

Incidentally, Dhiraj had challenged the appointment of Bihar police chief, director general of police (DGP) Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, alleging violation of the Supreme Court’s directions passed in a 2006 case. On March 8, 2022, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has issued notice to the state government.

According to ED officials, who were not willing to be identified, Dhiraj earns ₹52,000 a month but owns 20 trucks, a mall, buildings and a bank balance worth ₹9.47 crore.

According to the officials, Dhiraj joined service on May 13, 1988, and earned about ₹1.5 crore in salary during his 33 years and two months of service. ED suspects the suspended constable and his family members have hidden a huge amount of cash outside the state.

On September 21 last year, Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU) had searched premises of Dhiraj’s family members and lodged a case of disproportionate assets against eight persons, including Dhiraj and his brothers Surendra Kumar Singh, Shashi Bhusan Singh, Shyam Bihari Singh, Birendra Singh, Bijendra Kumar Bimal, Ashok Kumar and nephew Dharmendra Kumar.

One of them, Bijendra, was arrested by Jehanabad police in July 2021 on charges of allowing trucks laden with illegally mined sand.

“A case has been registered under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED case is based on the FIR (first information report) registered by EOU on September 20, 2022. Further action will be taken as per law,” an ED official said.

