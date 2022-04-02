Suspended cop who challenged Bihar DGP appointment in SC under ED lens
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday registered a money laundering case against suspended constable Narendra Kumar Dhiraj, currently the president of Bihar Policemen’s Association, officials familiar with the matter said.
Incidentally, Dhiraj had challenged the appointment of Bihar police chief, director general of police (DGP) Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, alleging violation of the Supreme Court’s directions passed in a 2006 case. On March 8, 2022, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has issued notice to the state government.
According to ED officials, who were not willing to be identified, Dhiraj earns ₹52,000 a month but owns 20 trucks, a mall, buildings and a bank balance worth ₹9.47 crore.
According to the officials, Dhiraj joined service on May 13, 1988, and earned about ₹1.5 crore in salary during his 33 years and two months of service. ED suspects the suspended constable and his family members have hidden a huge amount of cash outside the state.
On September 21 last year, Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU) had searched premises of Dhiraj’s family members and lodged a case of disproportionate assets against eight persons, including Dhiraj and his brothers Surendra Kumar Singh, Shashi Bhusan Singh, Shyam Bihari Singh, Birendra Singh, Bijendra Kumar Bimal, Ashok Kumar and nephew Dharmendra Kumar.
One of them, Bijendra, was arrested by Jehanabad police in July 2021 on charges of allowing trucks laden with illegally mined sand.
“A case has been registered under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED case is based on the FIR (first information report) registered by EOU on September 20, 2022. Further action will be taken as per law,” an ED official said.
-
UP DGP directs prompt action on ‘alerts’ to avert suicides
UP director general of police Mukul Goel on Saturday directed police to take prompt action on social media posts about 'negative thoughts' that could lead to suicide by people, mainly students. According to a press note, shared by the DGP's Lucknow headquarters, the state police have averted two suicides in Prayagraj after detecting two such posts on social media.
-
HAT set to resume 183-year-old ‘iftaar’ tradition after Covid break
After a break of two years due to the Covid pandemic, the Hussainabad and Allied Trust is all set to resume its 183-year-old tradition of distributing 'iftaar' among 1,350 'rozedaars' during the holy month of Ramzan. 'Iftaar' is the meal taken by Muslims at sundown to break the daily fast during Ramzan and 'rozedaars' are the people who fast. “It was for the first time that 'iftaar' was not distributed in mosques,” an official said.
-
What is the ‘40% Commission’ charge against Bommai govt
During his two-day visit to Karnataka, Congress minister Rahul Gandhi gave the '40% commission minister' remark, saying that the Karnataka government is 'the most corrupt'. What is the '40% commission' allegation? The 40% commission remark was in reference to the allegations made by the Karnataka State Contractors Association that government officials, Karnataka BJP MLAs, and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa demand 40% commission or bribe from contractors for every project.
-
Navratri: After two years, devotees throng temples in Ayodhya
After two years, temples in Ayodhya witnessed a huge turnout of devotees on the first day of Navratri on Saturday with Covid-19 cases ebbing. There were no large-scale Navratri celebrations in Ayodhya in 2020 and 2021 due to the state government's Covid -19 restrictions. The nine-day Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri dedicated to nine forms of goddess Durga began on Saturday and will end on April 10.
-
MCOCA charges dropped against Chhota Rajan in 1999 murder case
Mumbai: Twenty three years after the murder of an alleged member of the Dawood gang, Anil Sharma, the special court has held that the key accused gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan cannot be prosecuted under the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for want of prosecution sanction. The special MCOCA court has dropped stringent charges against the Rajan gang and transferred the case to the regular court for trial.
