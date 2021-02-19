IND USA
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha conducting an all-party meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and others at his chamber in Patna. (Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
Tejashwi says Nitish trying to project caste-based census as his own idea

Nitish Kumar had on Wednesday reiterated his demand for a caste-based census aross the country.
ANI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:28 AM IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 18 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejaswi Yadav on Thursday said chief minister Nitish Kumar was attempting to appropriate veteran socialist leader and former chief minister Karpoori Thakur's demand for caste-based census.

"Caste-based census is late Karpuri Thakur's formula, and not Nitish Kumar's. He is just trying to project this to originally be his demand. As for us, we had sent the proposal for such a census to the Centre after getting it approved by the state's legislative assembly. Now, it is for the Centre to take the call," Tejaswi told reporters here today.

Nitish Kumar had on Wednesday reiterated his demand for a caste-based census aross the country.

"A caste-based Census will give a correct figure about the population of each caste. It will facilitate governments take better decision for the development and welfare of people," Nitish said.

The chief minister said that he had been demanding for a caste-based census for very long. "Not just me, I have sent the proposal to the Centre multiple times after getting it approved by the state legislative council and the state legislative assembly," Kumar said while interacting with mediapersons here yesterday.

Meanwhile Tejaswi Yadav speaking on Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea hearing said: "We have full faith in the court, and are assured that he will get the bail."

"Lalu Ji had another medical screening following complaints of pneumonia. There is water in his lungs. He is also having problems in the passage of urine because of 25 per cent kidney functionality," he added.

Tejaswi also attacked the Centre over petroleum products price hike saying, "People must remember now that 'Bahut Hui Mehngai Ki Maar, Abki Baar Modi Sarkar' slogan. People already are economic duress and this government is working to increase it." (ANI)

PMC will spend <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>215 crore on water supply, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore on Jal Jeevan Haryali, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore for addressing waterlogging, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>110 crore on roads and drains.(PTI File Photo)
patna news

Patna municipality sets aside big chunk for infrastructure development in budget

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • The civic body has proposed expenditure of 204 crore for controlling air pollution by allocating 102 crores for setting up composting and recycling plants, road pavement, footpath and green buffering while 14.4 crore will be spent on sweeping machines.
patna news

Bihar: Board exams commence, 82 expelled on Day 1

By Megha I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Braving Covid-19 fear, lakhs of students appeared in the matriculation board exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) across 1525 exam centres, which commenced on Wednesday
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(HT_PRINT)
patna news

Nothing political about meetings with LJP MP, Kanhaiya : Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:36 PM IST
About the visit of CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar to his key aide and cabinet colleague Ashok Choudhary, the chief minister said that the former JNU student leader and an MLA of his party had met him earlier but did not discuss politics.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar added that after their inoculation, people above the age of 50 and those below 50 and having serious illness will be vaccinated.(ANI file photo)
patna news

Second dose of vaccine being administered to beneficiaries in Bihar: CM Kumar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:00 PM IST
The state government has assigned Mondays and Thursdays for administering the second vaccine dose. Bihar has received more than one million coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine doses till now.
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
patna news

Two die after consuming hooch in Bihar’s Gopalganj

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:35 PM IST
District magistrate Nawal Kishor Choudhary, who rushed to the brick-kiln where the labourers worked, said a medical board has been constituted for their post-mortem and viscera will be preserved
The budget session of the Bihar assembly is set to begin from February 19
patna news

Bihar Speaker tells departments to submit timely replies to members’ questions

By Arun Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • The Speaker has also called for a meeting on Wednesday with the nodal officers of all the departments and the principal secretary, parliamentary affairs department to underline the importance of timely replies to questions.
File photo: Former JNUSU president and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar.(PTI PHOTO)
patna news

Kanhaiya, LJP MP meet JDU leaders; fuel speculation

By Vijay Swaroop, Patna
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:58 PM IST
  • Kanhaiya’s meeting with the JD(U) leader comes at a time when the former JNU leader is facing heat from the party.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale had jolted Papua New Guinea on October 1.(File Photo(Representative Image)))
india news

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake shakes Bihar; no injuries, damage

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:30 PM IST
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav requested people to take precautions and go to safe open places if needed.
Sugarcane producing states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana fix their own sugarcane price called ‘state advisory prices’ (SAPs).(Bloomberg file photo)
patna news

Bihar to reduce taxes on crushing of sugarcanes in a bid to help sugar mills

By Subhash Pathak | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Assurance to the effect came during a meeting between a BSMA delegation and sugarcane industries minister Pramod Kumar on Saturday
The state poll panel is planning to hold Bihar panchayat polls in multiple phases.(PTI file photo)
patna news

Bihar panchayat polls: State poll panel moves HC over delay in procuring EVMs

By Anirban Guha Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • The state election panel has been communicating with the ECIL since last year for the purchase of 15,000 EVMs but ECIL did not get the requisite clearances from the election commission of India, said an official.
The attraction of the Chinese language has lessened among tourist guides in Bodh Gaya due to strained India-China ties and the uncertainty about Chinese tourists' inflow in the future.
patna news

Craze for learning Chinese among Bihar tourist guides falls sharply

By Rakesh Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:30 AM IST
  • Earlier some guides used to teach Chinese at Bodh Gaya, but now they don’t have students.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had warned of action against officials responsible for confusion over paddy procurement registration process. (HT file)
patna news

Bihar gets its act together for Paddy procurement after Nitish Kumar’s warning

By Rakesh Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:34 AM IST
  • There was no distress sale of paddy by farmers in Bihar this kharif season owing to several corrective measures, claimed a senior government official.
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav created a flutter by hitting out at senior party leader Jagdanand Singh.(ANI Photo)
patna news

People like Jagdanand reason behind my father's ill health, alleges Tej Pratap

By Vijay Swaroop | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:44 AM IST
  • RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, party leaders said on condition of anonymity, did not participate in the Azadi Patra campaign, inviting Tej Pratap’s ire.
A medic collects a swab sample from a woman to test for coronavirus infection at Gardiner Hospital, in Patna, Bihar in this file picture. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
patna news

Bihar health secy says huge discrepancies found in Covid-19 test data

ANI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Apart from that, at many places, we have been able to trace persons but they gave their phone numbers as ten zeroes.
Manjhi said that he started work on his orchard, which consists of 10,000 trees, mostly guava, 15 years ago inspired by the 'mountain man' Dashrath Manjhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo (Representative image))
india news

Man grows orchard of 10,000 trees on barren land in Bihar's Gaya

ANI, Gaya
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:55 AM IST
He recounted that Dashrath Manjhi, who singlehandedly carved a path through a mountain, came to his house one day.
