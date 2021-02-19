Tejashwi says Nitish trying to project caste-based census as his own idea
Patna (Bihar) [India], February 18 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejaswi Yadav on Thursday said chief minister Nitish Kumar was attempting to appropriate veteran socialist leader and former chief minister Karpoori Thakur's demand for caste-based census.
"Caste-based census is late Karpuri Thakur's formula, and not Nitish Kumar's. He is just trying to project this to originally be his demand. As for us, we had sent the proposal for such a census to the Centre after getting it approved by the state's legislative assembly. Now, it is for the Centre to take the call," Tejaswi told reporters here today.
Nitish Kumar had on Wednesday reiterated his demand for a caste-based census aross the country.
"A caste-based Census will give a correct figure about the population of each caste. It will facilitate governments take better decision for the development and welfare of people," Nitish said.
The chief minister said that he had been demanding for a caste-based census for very long. "Not just me, I have sent the proposal to the Centre multiple times after getting it approved by the state legislative council and the state legislative assembly," Kumar said while interacting with mediapersons here yesterday.
Meanwhile Tejaswi Yadav speaking on Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea hearing said: "We have full faith in the court, and are assured that he will get the bail."
"Lalu Ji had another medical screening following complaints of pneumonia. There is water in his lungs. He is also having problems in the passage of urine because of 25 per cent kidney functionality," he added.
Tejaswi also attacked the Centre over petroleum products price hike saying, "People must remember now that 'Bahut Hui Mehngai Ki Maar, Abki Baar Modi Sarkar' slogan. People already are economic duress and this government is working to increase it." (ANI)
