Tejashwi to start state- wide yatra to assess party’s organisational structure from March

Almost three months after its defeat in the Assembly polls last year, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working national president and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is set to embark on a statewide yatra from early March to assess the reasons behind the party’s poor performance and strengthen its organisational structure, sources said. RJD working president and Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav. (PTI)

Party insiders said the itinerary of the tour is being finalised, with the yatra likely to start soon after the Holi festival, which will be observed on March 3–4. “The yatra will tentatively begin from March 8 or March 10. The itinerary is being prepared,” said senior RJD leader Bhola Yadav.

According to party insiders, the 36-year-old leader will interact with district presidents and party workers to gather feedback on the reasons behind the party’s poor seat performance, despite an aggressive election campaign. “The performance of district presidents will be assessed, and new leaders who could be given a bigger role in the party will be identified during this statewide tour,” said another RJD leader.

The RJD, the principal opposition party in Bihar, managed to win only 25 seats in the October–November Assembly polls last year, although the party’s vote share remained at 23%, almost the same as in the 2020 Assembly elections.

The yatra, likely to begin from Kaimur district, is also seen as an effort to boost morale among party workers and galvanise the organisation to raise public issues at the grassroots level, helping the party consolidate its support base. State RJD spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan said the party plans to start several agitations at the district and block levels in the coming months against alleged faulty policies of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, with Yadav’s statewide tour being the first step in connecting with the masses on public issues.

In recent public addresses, Yadav claimed that the RJD-led opposition INDIA bloc was defeated due to the alleged misuse of administrative and financial resources and manipulation by the ruling NDA. He also cited the disbursement of ₹10,000 to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (MMRY) during the election as a key factor influencing voters toward the NDA.

“We will speak about the real performance of the state government after its first 100 days in power. We are closely monitoring governance. There is already a sharp decline in law and order, and bureaucrats are calling the shots. We will inform the people,” Yadav said recently at a party event, signalling an aggressive opposition strategy to hold the NDA government accountable on promises such as job creation and attracting investment for industries.

Meanwhile, chief minister Nitish Kumar undertook a Samriddhi yatra in late January, visiting several districts to assess development works and state government schemes. During his tour, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple new projects.