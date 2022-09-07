Tejashwi's surprise inspection exposes negligence at Patna hospital. Watch

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav conducted a surprise inspection at three hospitals in Patna late Tuesday night which exposed the worsening state of Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH). Yadav, who also holds the health portfolio, schooled the hospital authorities for the lapses in the functioning of PMCH and assured action against the defaulters.

The worsening condition of PMCH has been an open secret for a long time, with several reports highlighting the negligence at the government hospital. When Tejashwi Yadav visited the hospital, he was surprised to see the condition as patients were lying on the floor of the veranda (corridor) with dirt and medical waste all around.

The corpses were not placed properly at the mortuary in the hospital and stray animals were also seen roaming in the hospital. The patients complained to him regarding the lack of basic facilities including medicines and clean toilets.

The health minister expressed shock at the unavailability of senior doctors at the hospital during the night as the health manager, nurses were seen discharging their duties.

#WATCH | Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav schooled the hospital authorities during a surprise visit to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) & other hospitals, late last night pic.twitter.com/EPmPC2zRvG — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

"We inspected PMCH, Gardiner Hospital and Gardanibagh Hospital. The doctors were present in two of the hospitals. The condition of the Tata ward in PMCH is bad to worse. I got the information that people from various districts come here for treatment. I wanted to see what the problem is, be it related to the doctor or medicines," ANI quoted Tejashwi as saying.

"There was no senior doctor available, nor was there an adequate arrangement of medicines. Cleanliness was missing. No facilities were being given to the patients. There was carelessness in everything," he added.

"I called the superintendent and said that it is his responsibility. There was no roster, no attendance was done. The lie was exposed. Action would be taken,” Tejashwi said, assuring that the state government will "mend all the loopholes".

RJD supremo and Tejashwi’s father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, was known for surprise inspections during his initial days as chief minister, which contributed to making him a popular leader in Bihar.

(With ANI inputs)

