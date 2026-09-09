Apple event today: What time is the Apple event and when does the iPhone 18 come out?

Apple’s big 2026 event is happening today, Wednesday, September 9. The annual product launch event is scheduled to begin at 1 pm ET. Apple is expected to announce some of its most-awaited products during the event. For viewers in India, the event will start at 10:30 pm IST. So, Apple fans in India will have to tune in tonight to watch the launch live. Apple Event 2026 is today. Check the iPhone 18 launch time in India, expected iPhone Ultra, other products and where to watch the Apple event live. (REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT/File Photo/File Photo) (REUTERS)

iPhone 18 launch Apple has not officially revealed which products it will launch. The company traditionally keeps its product announcements under wraps until the event begins. However, technology experts and Apple-focused outlets have made several predictions about what could be unveiled.

The iPhone 18 lineup is expected to be one of the main highlights. The rumored lineup includes the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, according to predictions from outlets that closely follow Apple.

Foldable iPhone A rumored foldable iPhone could also make its debut. Tech experts believe Apple could announce an iPhone Ultra, which is widely rumored to be the company's first foldable iPhone. USA Today reported that the foldable device is among the products expected to draw major attention at the event.

Also read: Will Apple stock rise after the iPhone 18 launch? Here's what history says

The rumored iPhone Ultra could have a book-style folding design. Macworld, citing a source familiar with Apple's plans, reported that the phone could open like a book and unfold into a landscape-style screen roughly the size of an iPad mini.

The foldable iPhone could have two displays. According to Macworld, the inner screen could measure around 7.7 to 7.8 inches, while the outer display could be around 5.3 to 5.5 inches.

The iPhone Ultra could also come with four cameras. Macworld reported that the rumored foldable phone could feature a four-camera setup, adding to expectations that Apple could position it as a premium iPhone.

New Apple products Apple could also announce new Apple Watch models. The expected products include the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, based on predictions from Apple-focused technology outlets. New AirPods are also rumored. The list of expected products includes AirPods 5, although Apple has not confirmed the launch ahead of the event.

Also read: Apple’s $2,000 foldable iPhone: Can it finally make foldable phones mainstream?

Apple’s Mac lineup could also get several updates. Rumored products include the MacBook Ultra, M6 MacBook Pro and M6 iMac. Apple could also unveil new home and entertainment products. The rumored list includes a new Apple TV 4K and a Home Hub.

The event comes at an important moment for Apple leadership. It is taking place just over a week after Tim Cook stepped down as Apple CEO and was succeeded by longtime Apple executive John Ternus. Cook had announced his decision to step down in April. He moved to Apple's board after leaving the CEO role, while Ternus took over as the company's new chief executive.