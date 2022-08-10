‘Those who won in 2014..’: Tejashwi by his side, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally BJP
PATNA: Janata Dal United’s Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar chief minister of the Grand Alliance coalition along with and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav at a brief ceremony held at Raj Bhawan.
This is the eighth time Kumar has has been sworn as Bihar chief minister; the first was in March 2000 when he was in power for a mere seven days after being invited to form the government after the state elections that threw up a hung assembly. But Nitish Kumar returned five years later as chief minister in coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2005.
Soon after taking oath in the presence of the seven-party Grand Alliance, 32-year-old Tejashwi Yadav touched Nitish Kumar’s feet. Kumar, 71, responded by hugging Tejashwi Yadav, who is expected to be back as his deputy, and delivered a stinging message to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kumar asked reporters to talk to JDU legislators about the efforts made to break the party, reiterating the JDU charge that the party decided to walk out of its marriage with the BJP because its alliance partner was trying to break the party.
Kumar said he wanted the opposition to unite for the 2024 general elections but underlined that he was not in the race to be the prime minister.
“Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024?... I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024… I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post),” he told reporters after the ceremony that was also attended by family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav including former chief minister Rabri Devi and Tejashwi’s wife Rajshree Yadav.
“I will wholeheartedly strengthen the opposition.. now I have also joined the opposition”.
Leaders of Bihar’s new coalition alliance said a second oath ceremony would be held after some days to induct other team members of the Nitish Kumar-led council of ministers.
-
Ludhiana | PPCB chief asks MC to expedite upgrade of STPs
Inspecting the sewage treatment plant of the municipal corporation in Bhattian area, chairperson of Punjab Pollution Control Board Adarsh Pal Vig found untreated sewage flowing into Sutlej river. The Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) officials apprised the chairperson that two STPs were installed at Bhattian— one with 111 MLD capacity based on UASB technology and the other with 50 MLD capacity based on SBR technology.
-
No interview, oral test for level-6 posts in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday approved a proposal to exclude various level-6 posts from the requirement of an interview or oral test, officials said. The decision is aimed at increasing efficiency, transparency and timely conclusion of recruitment process for government jobs, they said. “The recruitment against these Level-6 posts shall now be made on the basis of written test only,” an official spokesman said.
-
BJP politicising national flag: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for 'politicising' the national flag and accused it of using coercive measures to force people to buy and hoist the Tricolour. The BJP has taken out various rallies along with the national flag across Jammu and Kashmir which were joined by local leaders of the party. Mehbooba, who is also the president of the Peoples Democratic Party also blamed the BJP for 'lowering' the prestige of national flag.
-
Ludhiana | Despite spending crores potholed roads a common sight in old city areas
Despite spending crores on road construction works ahead of the assembly elections, many roads are in a bad shape, increasing the possibility of accidents on waterlogged roads. The condition of roads has further deteriorated in Old city Areas, including Chaura Bazar, Daresi, Brown road etc, due to waterlogging and gravels spread on road portions resulting in accidents. Former councillor Parminder Mehta said the level of road increases after construction work, but the level of manholes is not increased.
-
Woman, daughter swept away in Ramban flash floods
A woman and Shamima Bano's daughter were feared dead after they were swept away in a flash flood in Nera rivulet above Mehar area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials said on Thursday. “They are feared dead. The rivulet merges into Chenab river. Some vehicles have also been damaged in the area,” Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma added. As per the reports, at least three houses were also damaged in the flash floods.
