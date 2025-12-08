Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) is mobilising thousands of workers to reach Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan rally on December 14 against the controversial Special Investigation Report (SIR) process, which the party claims was weaponised during the recent Bihar assembly elections to selectively disenfranchise young, Dalit and backward community voters. Thousands from Bihar to participate in Congress’s rally in Delhi against SIR

Talking to the media persons after reviewing the preparations in a meeting with district-level coordinators at Sadaqat Ashram–the BPCC headquarter– BPCC chief Rajesh Ram on Sunday alleged the Election Commission of India (ECI) had ‘discriminatorily and arbitrarily’ implemented the SIR mechanism to strike off genuine voters from the rolls while sparing others to tilt the results in favour of the NDA.

“The silence of the Centre on this grave injustice is shameful,” Ram said, adding, “The December 14 maharally will carry the pain of lakhs of affected citizens straight to the doors of those in power. This is not just about SIR – it is a democratic resistance against the systematic failures of this regime.”

The Congress alleges that the SIR drive, ostensibly meant to clean electoral rolls of bogus entries, was misused in Bihar to target marginalised communities whose votes traditionally favour opposition parties. Similar complaints have surfaced from several other states ruled by the opposition, turning the issue into a national flashpoint.

Ram announced the appointment of district supervisors across Bihar and directed them to ensure maximum turnout from every block and panchayat. “Our workers will travel by train, bus – whatever it takes. Delhi will see the real strength of Bihar’s Congress,” he declared.

Coordinators present at the meeting, including state treasurer Jitendra Gupta, senior leaders Ajay Chaudhary, Anil Kumar, Roshan Kumar Singh, Asit Nath Tiwari and Amar Azad Paswan, pledged to make the rally a historic show of strength. “The rally at Ramlila Maidan is being jointly organised by several opposition parties and civil-society groups under the banner of protecting constitutional voting rights. Leaders from Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Maharashtra have already confirmed large contingents, indicating that the protest could draw lakhs from across the country,” said the BPCC media department head Rajesh Rathore..

With assembly elections in Delhi barely weeks away and multiple state polls lined up through 2026, the SIR controversy has emerged as a potent political weapon for the opposition, which accuses the Centre of quietly engineering electoral demographic changes through administrative fiat.

Bihar Congress sources said special trains and hundreds of buses were already being booked to ferry workers to the national capital next Saturday, signalling that the party intends to make the Ramlila Maidan rally a turning point in its national campaign against what it calls ‘institutionalised vote suppression’.