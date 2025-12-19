Threat to CM Nitish: Patna IG to probe case; FIR lodged
Bihar police are investigating a threat to CM Nitish Kumar from gangster Shahzaad Bhatti over an incident involving a Muslim woman doctor’s hijab.
Bihar police have ordered a probe into the alleged threat by a Pakistan-based gangster to chief minister Nitish Kumar with dire consequences if he did not apologise to the Muslim woman doctor whose niqab (veil) was pulled down by him while handing over her appointment letter.
The police have lodged an FIR with Cyber Police station in Patna against Instagram ID owner Shahzaad Bhatti (333444), who has threatened Nitish Kumar on social media.
The incident took place during a recent event, held at the ‘Samvad’ hall at the CM’s secretariat to distribute appointment letters to 1,283 doctors. When a woman doctor wearing a hijab approached the stage to receive her job letter from the CM, the latter was seen trying to remove her hijab, which has sparked controversy.
DGP Vinay Kumar while talking to reporters said that Central Range IG, Patna, Jitendra Rana would investigate the matter.
“Patna IG will investigate the matter which came through social media post,” said the DGP, adding, “We will share the details after proper investigation.”
Bhatti, currently believed to be operating from Dubai, said in his video that a constitutional authority had acted inappropriately with a Muslim woman and must take responsibility. He claimed that the CM still had time to apologise and warned that “responsible institutions” should otherwise step in.
Intelligence agencies describe him as a notorious figure with alleged links to Pakistan’s underworld. It is believed that Bhatti runs transnational networks involved in arms smuggling and has previously been accused of supplying weapons to criminal groups operating in India.
Bhatti has also been in the spotlight due to his public feud with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose brother recently cited threats from Bhatti while seeking enhanced security in a Delhi court.
