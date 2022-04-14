Top Maoist arrested in Bihar: Police
SASARAM: Vijay Kumar Arya, a top Maoist, was arrested from Samahuta in Bihar’s Rohtas late on Tuesday evening, a police officer said on Thursday.
Rohtas police superintendent Ashish Bharti said Arya, who is in his 60s, was staying in Samahuta, a hilly area, and allegedly reviving the Sone-Ganga-Vindhyachal zone committee of the Maoists by collecting levies and making new recruitments.
Arya was arrested along with his associate Umesh Chaudhary. Police said electronic gadgets such as hard disks, pen drives, letterheads, and levy receipts were recovered from them.
Police said the arrests were made on the basis of central and state intelligence inputs about the presence of top Maoist leaders in the Shahabad and Magadh zones. A special team of police and Sashastra Seema Bal was accordingly formed to arrest them.
Arya is a resident of Karma in the Gaya district and a post-graduate in economics from Magadh University. He worked as a lecturer before joining the Maoist Communist Centre of India in 2004. Police said he became an active member of the group and spread Maoist ideologies. He carried a ₹3 lakh reward on his head.
Arya was earlier arrested in 2011 from Bihar’s Katihar district and was lodged in Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Andhra Pradesh jails. He was released on bail in 2018 when he went underground and was allegedly reorganising the Maoist structure in Bihar and Jharkhand, police said. Arya’s daughter, Shobha Kumari, won the 2021 panchayat elections in the Aurangabad district.
“The Maoist has given important information about the Maoist structure and support during interrogation which would be much helpful in future operations,” Bharti said.
Amit Fakkad Gawate, 2008 IRS officer, becomes NCB Mumbai zonal director
An IRS cadre of the 2008 batch, Amit Fakkad Gawate, has been appointed as the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai. He was heading the NCB Bangalore and NCB Chennai as an additional charge. According to the order, he will continue his current charge at Bangalore zonal unit as an additional charge till May 31.
Two nabbed for theft at Sonam Kapoor’s house
More than two months after cash and jewellery worth ₹2.41 crore were stolen from actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's New Delhi residence, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said they had arrested a 30-year-old nurse working at the residence along with her husband in connection with the crime. Police said that Wilson is a nurse and home medical care assistant. Her husband is an accountant at a private firm in east Delhi's Shakarpur.
‘40% work on Bharat Vandana Park done’
The construction work of the Bharat Vandana Park project, the Delhi Development Authority's flagship project in Dwarka, which started in December 2019, is 40% complete, officials said. Delhi's lieutenant governor Anil Baijal reviewed the project on Wednesday and directed officials to complete the work before August 15 next year. Spread over 220 acres, the park is being developed as one of the main tourist destinations in the national Capital.
Police still to arrest cow vigilantes who killed man
Three days after a 45-year-old man was killed and at least four others injured after being allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 people on suspicion of slaughtering cows at a farmhouse in south-west Delhi's Chhawla village, the police are yet to make a single arrest in the case till Wednesday evening.
EDMC deploys new fogging devices in bid to cut pollution
The increased air pollution caused by insecticide-laden petro-diesel smoke during mosquito countering drives is now forcing municipal corporations to look for other alternatives, officials said Wednesday, adding that East Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to deploy Ultra Low Volume (ULV) cold fogging machines instead of using conventional thermal fogging instruments as part of the revised annual vector-borne disease control programme.
