3 die of electrocution during chariot procession in Bihar; 10 injured: Police

3 die of electrocution during chariot procession in Bihar; 10 injured: Police

ByAvinash Kumar
May 22, 2023 02:40 PM IST

The iron part of the chariot came in contact with the high-tension wire on the ground causing the tragedy

In a tragic incident, at least three persons died while ten others got injured after they were electrocuted during a chariot procession which came in contact with a high-tension wire in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district on Monday.

The incident occurred at Rasalpur village when a religious procession was underway.
The incident occurred at Rasalpur village when a religious procession was underway. (Representative file image)

The incident occurred at Rasalpur village when a religious procession was underway.

According to preliminary reports, the temple chariot was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacles. The horses of the chariot failed to move forward after which the occupants decided to drive themselves. The iron part of the chariot came in contact with the wire causing the tragedy.

Dr Raghav Raj, who treated the injured told media persons that three persons were brought dead while four of the injured were out of danger.

A case has been registered and investigations have begun.

The Bihar government announced 4 lakh each to the deceased person’s families as financial assistance.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

