Train catches fire near Bhelwa station in Bihar, passengers safe
A fire broke out in the engine of a diesel multiple unit (DMU) train near Bhelwa railway station in East Champaran district of Bihar on Sunday morning, officials said. The passengers on the train, travelling from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj, are all reported to be safe.
The driver of the train came to know about the fire after some villagers sighted the blaze in the rear engine and raised the alarm, while the train was on its way to Narkatiaganj from Raxaul near Bhelwa railway station, which falls under Samastipur Division of East Central Railway.
“All the passengers on board are safe. It was a non-passenger part of the train which was in the rear side. We immediately removed it after which the train left for its destination and reached Narkatiaganj,” said Alok Agarwal, divisional railway manager (DRM) Samastipur.
Video footage showed the fire completely engulfing the rear engine.
The fire started in the train around 5.30am after it left Raxaul station at around 5am, said DRM.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added. “It would be premature to comment on the accident without an interim report. However, we are going to investigate the matter from all possible angles,” he added.
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
