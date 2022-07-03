Train catches fire near Bhelwa station in Bihar, passengers safe

A fire broke out in the engine of a diesel multiple unit (DMU) train near Bhelwa railway station in East Champaran district of Bihar on Sunday morning, officials said. The passengers on the train, travelling from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj, are all reported to be safe.

The driver of the train came to know about the fire after some villagers sighted the blaze in the rear engine and raised the alarm, while the train was on its way to Narkatiaganj from Raxaul near Bhelwa railway station, which falls under Samastipur Division of East Central Railway.

“All the passengers on board are safe. It was a non-passenger part of the train which was in the rear side. We immediately removed it after which the train left for its destination and reached Narkatiaganj,” said Alok Agarwal, divisional railway manager (DRM) Samastipur.

Video footage showed the fire completely engulfing the rear engine.

The fire started in the train around 5.30am after it left Raxaul station at around 5am, said DRM.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added. “It would be premature to comment on the accident without an interim report. However, we are going to investigate the matter from all possible angles,” he added.