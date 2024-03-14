Two arrested for robbing Thailand tourists in Bihar’s Gaya district: Police

Two persons including a minor, were arrested late on Wednesday evening for their alleged involvement in a robbery case involving a woman from Thailand, Gaya police’s special investigation team (SIT) said. AThailand woman was allegedly robbed while she was walking back to the monastery from Mahabodhi Temple. (Bodh Gaya tourism)

The Royal Thai Consulate General in Kolkata on Tuesday had written a strongly worded letter to Gaya district magistrate (DM) Dr Thiyagarajan SM demanding safety and security of Thai and foreign pilgrims, especially women and the elderly who make up a large number of pilgrims.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The letter mentioned two cases of robbery-related incidents.

The first incident was reported at about 9pm on March 7 involved a middle-aged Thailand woman who was allegedly robbed while she was walking back to the monastery from Mahabodhi Temple.

Also Read: Gurugram jewellery store owner confronts gun-wielding men, foils robbery bid

The second incident took place at about the same time and place on March 10 when two middle aged Thai pilgrims were allegedly attacked by a man. The women managed to escape safely and reached a nearby police booth where there were no police personnel.

“The Royal Thai Consulate General is concerned that these may impact Thai pilgrim’s confidence on the safety in Bodh Gaya, especially in the area around stretch of road from Mahabodhi Temple to Wat Pa Bhudhagaya”, Consulate General’s letter said, the copy of which HT has seen.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashish Bharti on Tuesday had formed a SIT under City SP Gaya to arrest the culprits and to ensure suitable steps to check repetition of such crimes.

The SIT on Wednesday registered a case against known persons under section 392 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) with Bodh Gaya police station.

Two accused, including a minor boy from a village under the adjacent Nawada district, were arrested.

The stolen items from the Thai pilgrim in the March 7 incident were recovered from the arrested person’s house at Tika Bigaha village, SSP said.

Thai Buddhist monastery ‘Wat Pa Buddhagaya’ is situated at about 700 meters distance from the Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya.