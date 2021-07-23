Two brothers killed in road accident

Two brothers were killed in a road accident after their car collided with a speeding tractor at Bihtataal area under Punpun police station in Patna, police said.

Their bodies were sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for postmortem examination.

Police said that the accident took place when the brothers, aged between 23 to 25 years, were coming from Gaurichak area. “A speeding tractor badly hit their car. Both died on the spot,” SHO of Punpun police station Kundan Kumar said.

The tractor driver escaped from the spot after the accident.

Agitated over the incident, locals blocked and disrupted traffic movement for about two hours and demanded arresting of the tractor driver, besides compensation to the kin of the deceased.

On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. The road blockade was lifted after the administration paid adequate compensation to the kin of the deceased.