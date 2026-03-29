Patna, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Sunday virtually inaugurated UDAN Yatri Cafe and upgraded Wi-Fi facilities at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here. Union Civil Aviation Minister virtually inaugurates UDAN Yatri Cafe at Patna Airport

According to a statement issued by the Airport Director's office, both facilities were inaugurated in the check-in area of the terminal.

"The UDAN Yatri Cafe is a Government of India initiative, led by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India . The cafe has been established with the objective of providing quality refreshments at affordable prices to passengers. It offers a range of snacks and beverages at economical rates, ensuring accessibility and convenience for all sections of travellers," said the statement.

In addition, the enhanced Wi-Fi facilities at the airport aim to provide passengers with seamless, high-speed internet connectivity, enabling a more convenient and digitally enabled travel experience.

On the occasion, Kinjarapu, in his address from Rajkot in Gujarat, highlighted the crucial role of airports in strengthening logistics and connectivity as India progresses towards becoming a developed nation. He mentioned that the number of airports in the country has increased from 74 to 165, ensuring that air connectivity is no longer limited to metropolitan cities but is accessible to the common people.

He further stated that under the UDAN scheme, airports have been expanded to every corner of the country, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, thereby promoting inclusive civil aviation. He also emphasised the importance of digital interventions such as free Wi-Fi in enhancing passenger convenience and overall travel experience, and highlighted initiatives like the UDAN Yatri Cafe aimed at providing affordable refreshments to travellers.

"The inauguration of these facilities marks another significant step towards improving passenger experience at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport. Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, Patna, remains committed to continuous infrastructure and service development, with a focus on providing safe, seamless and passenger-friendly services to all," the statement said.

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