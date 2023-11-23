Union minister Giriraj Singh writes to Bihar CM urging for ban on halal products

Union minister Giriraj Singh has written a letter to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar advocating an Uttar Pradesh like ban on the production, storage, distribution and sale of food products with halal certification in the state. He has urged the CM to ban halal certification and get the matter probed. (Giriraj Singh | Facebook)

“Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), an organisation under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Indian Government, is the sole agency entrusted with the responsibility of laying down science based standards for articles of food and to regulate their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and export/import, but halal certification has emerged as a self-styled standard and it is being used for trade in dry fruits, oil, cosmetics, salted eatables, medicines and even medical equipment,” he wrote.

Also Read: Halal-certified products: Raids conducted in Lko to nip parallel economy in the bud

He has urged the CM to ban halal certification and get the matter probed.

“As a native of Bihar and Begusarai MP, I request you to take strong action in this regard. As long as you were the CM of the NDA government, you always put rule of law as your top priority, but there has been apparent slackness on this count in recent years. Halal certification is a design patronised by the Congress as part of its vote politics and now it has proliferated the market across the country to establish a parallel economy,” he added.

Singh also called it a part of a larger conspiracy.

“The apprehension of a larger conspiracy behind it is not misplaced. In a secular democracy like India, halal certification is not only against the Constitution but also akin to treason,” he added.

The union minister also expressed concerns over the possibility of terror links.

“In UP, the government of Yogi Adityanath has announced ban on halal-certified products in the state and the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration started a crackdown on such products in all the districts to expose the conspiracy and rein in division art tactics. Bihar also needs to ban halal-certified products,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON