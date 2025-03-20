Union minister’s nephew shot dead by brother after fight over tap escalates: Cop

PATNA: A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his elder brother after a dispute on the use of a tap shared by the two brothers living in the same building in Bhagalpur’s Naugachhia police district on Thursday morning. Police said statements of the victim’s mother and other witnesses are being recorded (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said Vishwajeet alias Vikal Yadav died on the spot while the condition of Jayjeet Yadav, the elder brother who allegedly shot Vishwajeet, is serious. Jayjeet Yadav and their mother Meena Devi, who tried to intervene, are being treated at a hospital. Jayjeet sustained two bullet injuries.

The two men are nephews of union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai.. The minister will shortly reach Patna and straightaway leave for Bhagalpur, a person familiar with the matter said.

“We got information that two brothers shot each other in Jagatpur village around 7.30 am today. In the incident, one brother was injured and one died in hospital. The post-mortem of the deceased man is being done. Prima facie, it appears to have been a fight over a water tap, which escalated so much that they shot at each other,” Naugachhia superintendent of police Prerna Kumar said. The incident took place at the Jagatpur residence of Jayjeet under Parbatta police station area.

Kumar said the police were aware that the victims were relatives of a union minister and the police took prompt action.

An empty cartridge and a live bullet has been seized from the spot. “On getting information about the firing between two brothers, a police team led by sub divisional police officer Om Prakash rushed to the spot with FSL team and rushed all the three persons who sustained injuries to hospital. One of them died during the treatment,” the SP said.