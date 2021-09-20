UP Police raid Bihar locations in search of NEET solver gang mastermind

UP police on Sunday raided multiple locations in Bihar in search of Nilesh Singh alias PK, said to be mastermind of the solver gang involved in NEET exam. They had also detained one person from Mussalahpur haat under Sultanganj police station.

“UP police raided PK’s house in Patiputra area but he had already escaped. It emerged that he had introduced himself as a doctor in the locality,” a police official said.

He said, “The police also raided his house at his native Sendhwa village in Chapra but PK wasn’t there either. In his village, he was known as a businessman. Investigation revealed that the solver gang purchased SIM cards for a week on fake documents,” he added.

Station house officer, Digha police station, Rajesh Kumar Sinha confirmed the UP Police raids.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested six persons so far, including a mother-daughter duo from Patna. The UP police caught Juli last Sunday from St Francis Xavier School under Sarnath police station in Varanasi when she was appearing in NEET examination instead of Heena Biswas while her mother was held later. A fake Aadhar card, answer sheet of NEET exam-2021, admit card, photograph, two mobile phones and other documents were recovered from them. An FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.