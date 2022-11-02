US woman with Pak roots held in Kishanganj

A woman, who is a US national with Pakistani roots, was detained in Kishanganj district of Bihar on Wednesday while she was trying to enter Nepal without valid papers, police said.

The woman, identified as Farida Mallik of California in the US, was apprehended at Galgalia.

Kishanganj superintendent of police (SP) Inamul Haque Mengnoo said, “During interrogation, the woman said she hails from Pakistan but has US citizenship and travels on US passport.”

Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRR) has also been informed by the Kishanganj police.

“The woman was earlier arrested by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Uttarakhand and served imprisonment for 11 months. Later, she was sent to the US,” police sources said, adding that the union home ministry and the US Consulate in Kolkata have also been informed about her detention.