The Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) has formed separate cells for the Speedy Trial and Speedy departmental proceedings for the arrested corrupt officer and personnel, said VIB DG Jitendra Singh Gangwar on Wednesday. The cells will help take a decisive end against the corrupt officials, including action and punishment of the guilty. Vigilance Bureau forms special cells for speedy trial of corrupt officials in Bihar

Gangwar added that the new initiative is part of the “zeo tolerance against corruption” policy of the Nitish government.

Speedy Trial Cell will be headed by DIG-2 Mrityunjay Kumar which focuses on speedy disposal of cases so that the culprits are punished in stipulated time. Speedy departmental proceeding cell has been formed under the leadership of DIG Naveen Chandra Jha who will ensure effective action in all cases, so that the pace of investigation is maintained and there is no unnecessary delay.

Digital Technology Building which helps in investigation through modern digital and technological resources, makes it more transparent, accurate and effective.

The VIB DG said a proposal has been sent to the Bihar Police Headquarters to depute 4 SPs, 9 DSPs, 30 inspectors and 20 sub-inspectors.

Gangwar also listed the achievements of the VIB in 2025. “The VIB took action against 122 corruption cases including 101 trap cases, 15-related to DA cases and seven related to misuse of posts,” he said. In the last twenty-five years, the VIB has registered 72-73 FIRs every year but in 2025, the bureau registered 122 FIRs against the corrupt officials, he added.

In 2024, the VIB registered only 15 FIRs including eight trap cases and two DA cases. The VIB now focused on punishing corrupt public servants who have been arrested on graft charges or booked in corruption cases. Altogether 107 corrupt public servants including seven women and six middle men were caught red handed while they were accepting illegal graft from people while ₹37.80 lakh bribe money recovered from their possession. A new building equipped with digital technologies will be constructed.

“The VIB has registered the biggest ever crackdown on corruption in 2025. A total of 122 FIRs were registered this year, which is more than eight times compared to 15 cases registered in the previous year 2024. This figure has also surpassed the average of 72.6 cases per year for the last 25 years,” said Gangwar, adding that the VIB set a target of 175 FIRs for 2026 including traps, disproportionate assets (DA) and corrupt misuse of office.