Watch: Opposition MLAs evicted from Bihar assembly amid ruckus, chaos
The ongoing session of the Bihar assembly witnessed ruckus for a second consecutive day as opposition MLAs demanded a discussion on the law and order situation in the state. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed CPI-ML MLAs being dragged out of the House by marshals after they created an uproar. One of the MLAs shouted, “Gundagardi nahi chalegi” (There will be no hooliganism) while another shouted, “Tanashahi nahi chalegi” (There will be no dictatorship).
Virendra Gupta, one of the CPI-ML MLAs forced out said, “We wanted a debate on the deteriorating law and order in Bihar during the assembly session. But the government was not ready for the debate and hence ordered marshals to evict us.”
Gupta added that the BJP-JDU led Bihar government is making all efforts to cover-up all such relevant issues by focusing on Hindu-Muslim politics.
On Wednesday, opposition leaders created ruckus not only regarding law and order but also over floods and communalism in Bihar.
News agency PTI reported that adjournment motions were moved seeking, among other things, a CBI probe into the killing of JD(U) leader Deepak Mehta in Danapur.
Opposition leaders also expressed concerns over the hate speech by union minister Giriraj Singh who alleged persecution of Hindus in his Begusarai constituency and accused the local administration of being involved in "politics of appeasement".
Assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha urged members to wait till the appropriate time to raise their concerns. The assembly session was plunged into turmoil as Sinha read out and turned down the adjournment motions.
The speaker expressed displeasure over members entering the Well and asked them to return to their seats and place their submissions in brief.
An AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman was admonished by the speaker and was taken out of the House by the marshals. Sinha said Imam had entered the Well repeatedly.
"I had moved an adjournment motion on the issues which particularly affect my flood-prone Seemanchal region. I wanted my voice to be heard since the session is coming to a close. I am aghast that I was meted out such treatment though it is not unusual for members to enter the Well," Imam told PTI.
(With PTI, ANI inputs)
