Water level of Ganga rises above danger mark in Bihar after heavy rainfall

The water level of Ganga in Bihar has risen above the danger level in most areas of the state, director of Central Water Commission, Patna, Sanjeev Kumar told news agency ANI on Monday.

“Due to heavy rainfall in upper reaches of Bihar, water level of Ganga river rises above danger level in most areas,” he was quoted as saying.

He cautioned that the water level is “expected to increase further,” while adding that it has not yet crossed the danger level in Gandhi Ghat region.

Due to heavy rainfall in upper reaches of Bihar, water level of Ganga river rises above danger level in most areas



Water level above danger level in all areas except Gandhi Ghat. It's expected to increase further: Sanjeev Kr, Director, Central Water Commission, Gandhi Ghat,Patna pic.twitter.com/mMBJxlQj3g — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

This comes amid the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall in Bihar and some other states till September 2. “Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely in Bihar on August 30,” the IMD bulletin stated.

Besides Bihar, the MeT department has predicted heavy downpours in east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for today, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa between August 31 and September 1, and over Gujarat between August 30 and September 2.

Also Read | IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in 5 states till September 2, warns of landslides

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall over Marathwada in Maharashtra between August 30 and 31, and over east Rajasthan between August 31 and September 1.

According to the IMD, Madhya Pradesh may have landslides due to heavy rainfall, besides flooding, water logging and even inundation.

Meanwhile, the MeT department on Sunday issued an orange alert in the northern hill state of Uttarakhand, which resulted in a cloudburst in Pithoragarh district. So far, four bodies have been recovered while the search for the missing person is son, Pithoragarh district magistrate Ashish Chauhan told Hindustan Times.