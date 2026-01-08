Weekend events you can’t miss in Patna (Jan 9-11)

* Teenage Tantrums: Coming-of-age comedy Planet Patna’s heritage walk’s itinerary moves through gateways, riverfront ghats, sacred spaces and colonial-era institutions. (Planet Patna website)

This stand-up comedy show featuring Abhijeet and Akash mines the chaos, confusion, and comedy of growing up. Performed in Hindi, the set taps into shared memories of adolescence: strict parents, overbearing teachers, first crushes, peer pressure and the awkwardness of figuring oneself out in public.

Drawing on personal anecdote, the comedians turn well-remembered frustrations into sharp, relatable punchlines that nonetheless evoke nostalgia for what so often, in hindsight, seem like the wonder years.

Expect observation humour and storytelling over shock value. The half-hour show is aimed at audiences 16 and older.

Where: Brewmn Coffee

When: January 10, 4 pm

Entry: ₹149 for one, ₹249 for two

* Crafting Letters Together: Paper over screens

This Khat workshop is centred on the intentional art of handwritten letter-writing, organised by the creative community with ties to the Patna Poetry Circle.

The session invites participants to slow down and reconnect with the tactile, reflective practice of putting pen to paper. Attendees are guided through the process with aesthetic prompts and curated stationery, creating a space that encourages thoughtful expression, calm focus and creative exploration.

Writers can choose to compose in English or Hindi. The experience is also designed to foster connection between people. In a relaxed and supportive atmosphere, the core intention is to rediscover how handwritten communication can convey personality, emotion and depth.

The workshop is open to all ages, welcoming both newcomers and lovers of analog creativity.

Where: Brewmn Coffee

When: January 10, 2 pm

Entry: ₹199 for one, Rs. 399 for two

* Uncensored: A no-filters evening of laughs

This adult stand-up comedy line-up featuring a series of short sets. The humour is intentionally unfiltered, with comics tapping into honest, sometimes edgy, material that isn’t softened or over-edited for comfort. Instead of one headliner, expect a mix of voices and styles. Shows such as Uncensored, interestingly, are becoming a fixture in Patna, reflecting the city’s slowly expanding stand-up scene and a growing audience for live comedy beyond safe, familiar formats.

Where: The Bifrost Studio

When: January 11, 6 pm

Entry: ₹199 for one, ₹299 for two

* Ghar: An unscripted open mic

This intimate evening by Tape A Tale will be shaped by stories, poems and the spoken word. Conceived as a gentle, judgment-free space, Ghar invites both seasoned performers and first-time voices to step forward, or simply listen, while words take centre stage.

The format is deliberately simple: participants sign up on the spot, names are drawn at random, and each selected speaker is given a few minutes to share their work with the room.

What usually follows is a collage of personal narratives, quiet confessions, sharp observations and moments of vulnerability, stitched together by a shared love for language. The gathering is as much about community as it is about performance, encouraging conversations and connections beyond the mic.

As the evening winds down, one participant is recognised as the Performer of the Night. Part of Tape A Tale’s ongoing multi-city series, Ghar in Patna promises to be an experience to remember.

Where: The Bifrost Studio

When: January 11, 2 pm

Entry: ₹200

* Gulzar-e-Patna: Architecture of Memory

This curated heritage walk by Planet Patna offers an immersive exploration of the city’s layered past, tracing its architectural, religious and colonial histories across some of its most historic sites. The itinerary moves through gateways, riverfront ghats, sacred spaces and colonial-era institutions, revealing how different communities, empires and faiths have shaped Patna over centuries.

From Paschim Darwaza, once the western edge of Sher Shah Suri’s fortified city, walk to Badshah Manzil, a late-19th-century mansion linked to local philanthropy; head to the Christian cemetery, an 18th-century burial ground; then walk to Padri Ki Haveli, Bihar’s oldest church, established in 1713; Badar Ghat along the Ganga; the Gulzarbagh Imambara, central to Shia mourning traditions; and a former opium factory.

Where: Meeting point: Planet Patna, Museum Building

When: January 11, 7.30 am

Entry: ₹950