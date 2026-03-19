Weekend events you can’t miss in Patna (March 20-22)

* Bihar showcase: Shaan, Papon, Sona Mohapatra and more Bihar Diwas commemorates the formation of the state of Bihar, on March 22, 1912. (Papon | Facebook)

Bihar Diwas commemorates the formation of the state of Bihar, on March 22, 1912. Attend an expansive three-day public programme to celebrate the day with line-ups that include concerts by singers Shaan, Papon, and Sona Mohapatra, each scheduled across a different evening. Also check out fairs and exhibition spaces as more than 30 government departments set up stalls to present schemes, infrastructure projects, and public initiatives, alongside a food fair centred on regional dishes, and a book fair.

Walk through craft displays, handicraft stalls and watch live performances of folk music, classical dance, theatre and nukkad nataks too.

When: March 22-24

Where: Gandhi Maidan

Entry: Free

* Witness song as disruption

Catch Vidyapati, a 141-minute Bengali-language film (with English subtitles) directed by Debaki Bose that traces the life of the Maithili poet Vidyapati, known for his romantic and devotional lyrics. The 1937 film doesn’t unfold as a straightforward biopic; it investigates how poetry moves through power, devotion and desire.

Set within a royal court, the camera follows the emotional tensions that arise when his verse begins to impact those around him, particularly a queen who finds herself drawn to their intensity. Produced by New Theatres and featuring Bengali theatre and cinema heavyweights Pahari Sanyal, Kanan Devi and Prithviraj Kapoor, the film reflects the studio era’s engagement with literary subjects and music-led storytelling.

When: March 22, 4 pm

Where: Arthshila

Entry: Free

* Punchlines meet poetry

Eid Mubarak is a show that is not just about the laughs, but moves between stand-up, spoken word acts, poetry and music. See how local comics Ashutosh and Azhar find humour and joy in the mundane. Their insight, while specific to Patna, has universal appeal, as they tap into modern culture and honest expression.

When: March 22, 5 pm

Where: Planet Patna

Entry: Prices start at ₹111

* An open floor

Tape A Tale’s open-mic format, Ghar, is built around the simple premise: anyone can show up, throw their hat in the ring and, if picked, take the stage for a few minutes, to read a story or recite a poem. There is no fixed lineup. First-timers perform alongside regulars, moving largely between Hindi and English.

Each set is short, usually about five minutes long, and the flexible format keeps things participatory. Give it a shot if you enjoy a low-pressure, accessible show, centred on people experimenting in front of a live audience.

When: March 21, 4 pm

Where: Brewmn Coffee

Entry: Prices start at ₹200

* Heard it all?

Maine Sun Liya, a solo stand-up set by comedian Nil Tiwari, stays within familiar lanes: the routine of middle-class life, corporate fatigue, the awkwardness of modern relationships.

Tiwari’s material leans on anecdotal storytelling, with humour built out of small, recognisable situations rather than constructed punchlines. The episodes include office interactions, social expectations and personal missteps.

Watch Tiwari shape lived experience into universally recognisable humour.

When: March 22, 6 pm

Where: Baithke Bihari Cafe

Entry: Prices start at ₹199