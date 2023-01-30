Home / Cities / Patna News / ‘Will die but never go with BJP’: Nitish Kumar’s jibe at former ally

Updated on Jan 30, 2023 02:09 PM IST

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo)
Vijay Swaroop

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state executive committee passed a resolution ruling out any relations with its former alliance partner, the Janata dal (United) in future, and stated that chief minister Nitish Kumar had ‘become a liability’, Kumar on Monday said that the party was ‘in for a rout’ in 2024 Lok Sabha.

“I will prefer to die but never go with the BJP,” the Bihar chief minister said.

On BJP’s liability comment, Kumar said, “Such statements show the sense of desperation in rank and files of the BJP.” “They will get to know in elections,” Kumar said.

On Sunday, BJP national general secretary and Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde said that BJP national president JP Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah have categorically maintained that the party will not ally with the JD (U) and its leader Kumar under any circumstances.

The Bihar chief minister further called the BJP’s quest to get 36 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar a ‘dream and hypothesis’. “They are not going to get anything,” he said.

Kumar had previously reiterated that his target is to remove BJP entirely in 2024 and asked the opposition parties all over India to form an alliance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-government at the centre.

Kumar, who paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary in Patna, defended Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Prasad Yadav and said that he too became a “victim of BJP’s conspiracy.” He was tricked into joining hands with the BJP, Kumar alleged.

“The youth must never forget this day (Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary). If they (BJP) attempt to make people forget this day or ignite fights, that’s a different thing. I prefer death than going with them (BJP). They even made cases on his (Tejashwi Yadav’s) father,” he said and added, “that it is impossible to change history.”

Speaking to the media on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary here, Kumar also claimed that the BJP is trying to break the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

The BJP won 74 and JD (U) 43 assembly seats when the two parties contested in alliance in 2020. In 2005, JD (U) had won 88 to BJP’s 55 and in 2005 BJP won 91 and JD (U) 115 when the two parties contested together in 2005.

