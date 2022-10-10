Home / Cities / Patna News / ‘Will have to use biometric attendance’: Nitish Kumar’s stern message to doctors

‘Will have to use biometric attendance’: Nitish Kumar’s stern message to doctors

patna news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 07:06 PM IST

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s backing for implementation of the biometric attendance system comes against the backdrop of stiff opposition to the new system by doctors of government-run institutes

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has backed the health department’s move to mandate biometric attendance system for health workers at government medical facilities (PTI File Photo)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has backed the health department’s move to mandate biometric attendance system for health workers at government medical facilities (PTI File Photo)
BySubhash Pathak

PATNA:Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday directed the chief secretary and the additional chief secretary, health, to ensure the timely attendance of doctors at Madhepura-based Karpoori Thakur Medical College and Hospital at any cost.

“Those who joined the medical profession in government-run medical colleges will have to follow the norms to mark their attendance through the biometric system,” Kumar told a man at its weekly public hearing who complained that specialist doctors were only coming to the hospital only once a week.

“How will the medical colleges function if the doctors don’t turn up regularly? We are talking about opening medical college and hospitals at the district level,” the chief minister said as chief secretary Amir Subhani and additional chief secretary, health, Pratyaya Amrit, assured him that the biometric attendance system will be enforced at the hospital.

The public backing for the implementation of the biometric attendance system comes against the backdrop of stiff opposition to the new system by doctors of government-run institutes. Last week, they stayed away from work in protest.

Nitish Kumar’s unequivocal message to the medical fraternity on Monday came after a person said the hospital in Madhepura only had two specialised doctors who came once a week and patients had to go to private institutions for tests because the hospital, set up in 2020, was yet to get testing equipment and trained professionals.

Pratyaya Amrit told the chief minister that the required infrastructure at the 700 crore medical college was being arranged and the department was trying to ensure the presence of doctors and other medical staff at the facility.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out