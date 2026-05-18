With eye on investment, Bihar CM stresses fire safety upgrade

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary said on Monday that the Bihar fire services department was being upgraded to ensure the safety of workers and residents as many investments were lined up for the state, and preventing disasters was the government’s “biggest responsibility.” Fire brigade commandos during a rehearsal ahead of the inauguration of various fire-fighting vehicles and an AI-based modern fire-fighting control room, in Patna, Monday (PTI)

Choudhary said the BJP-led NDA government was completing one year on November 20, 2026, and was expecting an investment of ₹five lakh crore in Bihar by then. “It has been just a month and three days since my government was installed, and during this period many entrepreneurs who left Bihar have expressed their desire to return and invest,” he said.

“Many industrialists are coming to Bihar. The fire services department has to prepare accordingly. More trained firefighting personnel will play an important role in keeping Bihar safe,” the CM said, adding, “Bihar is now moving rapidly towards industrial development, going beyond basic issues like roads, electricity and infrastructure.”

The CM inaugurated 80 state-of-the-art firefighting vehicles and an AI-based modern fire control room. He said that 8,000 personnel in the home guard and fire services department had been trained in firefighting. He also appealed to entrepreneurs who have established industries outside Bihar to return home and contribute in making the state prosperous by investing here.

Choudhary expressed gratitude to Union home minister Amit Shah for a CISF training centre with 1,000 personnel. “A request will be made to set up another training centre of CISF in the industrial corridor being developed in Gaya,” he added. The CM also said good governance was prevailing in Bihar and police had been given complete freedom. “No one can take the law in their hand and police are constantly responding to criminals,” he said.

Besides, the CM said the state government had mandated Estimate AI and instructed all departments to approve projects checked by the platform. “AI-based tests have reduced the estimate of one lakh rupees by five to six per cent and this will also eliminate duplication,” he said.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Lok Sabha MP Devesh Chandra Thakur, ACS, home Arvind Chaudhary, DG, home guard and fire service Shobha Ahotkar, central range IG Jitendra Rana and other officials were present at the function organised by the home guard and fire services at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.