With RJD entangled, Bihar Cong sees revival scope in Nitish’s exit

Bihar Congress leaders believe chief minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to leave the state’s chief minister’s post for a Rajya Sabha seat has cracked open a rare opportunity in the state’s volatile political scene. One of last walks of Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM as he inspects under-constructed Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Bakhtiyarpur in Patna on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The veteran Janata Dal (United) leader, who has occupied the CM’s post a record 10 times over more than two decades and switched alliances multiple times, filed his nomination for the Upper House on March 5 in presence of Union home minister Amit Shah. The move, coming just months after the NDA’s strong victory in the recently held assembly elections, is widely seen as an end to his long dominance in state politics and the start of a leadership transition. Many expect the BJP to install its own chief minister in Bihar for the first time.

Congress figures in the state view the shift as a chance to regain ground, particularly with women and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) — groups that have been central to Nitish Kumar’s support for years through his focus on social welfare and reservations (for women in government jobs).

The party has already initiated moves to woo both segments. In the run-up to the 2025 polls, the Congress promised women a monthly honorarium of ₹2,500 and pushed for expanded benefits and contract opportunities for EBCs. All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba spent considerable time in Bihar running outreach programs aimed at women and girls, with door-to-door efforts centered on economic and social empowerment.

Rajesh Kumar Rathore, who heads the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee’s (BPCC) media wing, accused the BJP of maneuvering to keep Nitish Kumar out of power. “This is nothing short of a betrayal of the crores of voters — especially EBCs and women — who trusted him,” Rathore said. He described the party’s current stance as a calculated “wait and watch,” holding back until the moment is right to intensify efforts among these communities. A group of senior Bihar Congress leaders is expected to head to Delhi soon to hammer out detailed plans with AICC officials once Nitish Kumar’s transition to Delhi is finalised.

Congress calculations also factor in the ongoing legal troubles facing its longtime ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Lalu Prasad’s family. Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD’s main face in Bihar and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, along with his father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, brother Tej Pratap Yadav, sister Misa Bharti and others, are embroiled in the land-for-jobs corruption case tied to Lalu’s tenure as Union railway minister from 2004 to 2009.

The allegations center on irregular railway job appointments given in exchange for land transfers to family members, along with related irregularities in IRCTC hotel deals.

In January 2026, a Rouse Avenue court in Delhi framed charges against the family and dozens of others under the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with sections for cheating and criminal conspiracy. The court described an “overarching conspiracy” and turned down discharge applications. The CBI has maintained that no prior sanction was required for parts of the prosecution, and the trial is moving forward despite appeals in higher courts. Tejashwi has denied the charges and chosen to stand trial.

Political analysts like DM Diwakar and NK Chaudhary opined that the prolonged court appearances are likely to have their bearings on Tejashwi’s public appearances for longer periods. He has appeared at far fewer public rallies and attended assembly sessions much less frequently than before. Family fissures and reported strains among siblings have complicated the problems for the RJD leadership in keeping up their ground-level engagements for the party.

The rare success of the party’s student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in the Patna University Students’ Union polls last month has emboldened the Congress’ confidence to win over young voters. After years out of the top spots, NSUI’s Shantanu Shekhar won the president’s post by a solid margin over his nearest rival, while Khushi Kumari took the general secretary position. The victory has lifted spirits across the party’s Bihar ranks.

Political watchers say Congress remains a junior partner in Bihar compared with the RJD or the NDA bloc. Still, Nitish Kumar’s departure has injected uncertainty into the ruling camp, the Yadav family’s legal battles have tied up one major opposition player, and the student union success shows some organisational momentum. Whether Congress can turn these openings into real electoral progress will hinge on how well it reaches women and EBC voters in the months ahead.