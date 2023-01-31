Home / Cities / Patna News / Youth allegedly shot dead by three bike-borne men in Patna

Youth allegedly shot dead by three bike-borne men in Patna

Published on Jan 31, 2023 10:33 AM IST

The 18-year-old victim was rushed to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries, police said

The youth was sitting in his shop when three masked assailants on a bike shot him multiple times. (Representative file image)
ByAvinash Kumar

In a tragic incident, a youth was allegedly shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants in Patna on Monday, police said.

The 18-year-old victim was rushed to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The incident took place near Bihar Police headquarters, Sardar Patel Bhawan, which is barely 500 metres from Shastri Nagar police station in the state capital.

According to police, the youth was sitting in his shop when three masked assailants on a bike shot him multiple times.

An eyewitness claimed the police van reached the spot 15 minutes after the incident.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) MS Dhillon said the incident was a fallout of a recent fight the victim had with some people. The victim and others had beaten up some people three days back. Two of the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Prima facie, their accomplices shot the youth. Further probe is on,” he said.

Additional SP (Sachivalaya) Kamya Mishra, who visited the spot, said footages from CCTV cameras installed in the area are being scrutinised.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

© 2022 HindustanTimes
