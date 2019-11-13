PCL moots instalment scheme to realise power dues

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:42 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has launched a scheme for domestic consumers, in which they can pay pending bill amounts in easy instalments.

Under the scheme, launched on November 11 in Lucknow, domestic consumers with a sanctioned load of 4 kilowatt, can register under the scheme. The interest on the unpaid bill would be waived off and the actual bill amount would be divided in 12 instalments for urban consumers, while for rural consumers, the bill amount would be split in 24 instalments. The minimum instalment amount would not be below Rs 1500.

According to executive engineer Arun Kumar, consumers can get themselves registered at the office of sub divisional officer (SDO), divisional office or Jan Suvidha Kendra. Besides, consumers can also avail of information, toll free, on 1912.

If a consumer failed to pay a single instalment, it could be paid along with the next instalment. However, if two consecutive instalments go unpaid, the consumers would be deregistered from the scheme. Such consumers will thereafter have to pay the entire remaining amount of dues along with interest.