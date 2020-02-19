PDCA inter-school cricket: 80 extras sum up day at Law College Ground

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 18:30 IST

Pune: The match between DY Patil High School and Angel English Medium School, CBSE kept umpires busy at Law College ground on Wednesday. While the former gave away 42 extras, the latter conceded 38 during the under-14 Kohinoor PDCA cricket tournament.

In the end, it was Angel school who win by 23 runs.

Bowlers, both spinners and medium pacers, from both teams were unable to keep the ball on the stumps.

“All the players are new and need a lot of bowling practice. As only a few play for clubs, giving away extras has to be checked in the initial days,” said Vishal Birmane, coach of Angel English Medium School, CBSE.

With the allotted 90 minutes to complete 20 overs, DY Patil could only complete 16 overs.

“My team is participating in any tournament for the first time. It is lack of practice that gave away so many extras,” added Rakesh Ahire, coach of DY Patil High School. Wides topped the extras tally with DY Patil giving away 22 and Angel 37.

“In the Sahoo cricket tournament, Angel bowled 74 extras, 61 in next match and now 38. I joined the school as coach a few months back. The boys need a lot of practice in nets,” said Birmane.

Dull match

With most of the runs coming from extras, the match turned out to be a dull affair as none of the players managed to impress and the highest score of the match was 35 by Prathamesh Waghmare of DY Patil School.

“I am the only one in my team who plays for club cricket. Happy to win, but the bowling department needs to work hard. We can’t keep giving away extras,” said Tejas Gavhane, captain of English Medium School, CBSE who could only score 15 runs in the match.

Win by 23 runs

DY Patil batsmen had a good chance of winning the match, but they failed to capitalise on the extra deliveries bowled because of extras. Once Waghmare was out, other batsmen failed to hit runs and they ended up scoring 107 runs for loss of 3 wickets in 16 overs.

Out of 107 runs....38 were extras!

Brief scores:

Angel English Medium School, CBSE 130 for 6 in 16 overs (Harshal Choudhari 29 (28b), Tejas Gavhane 15 (14b), Siddesh Gurav 2-14) bt DY Patil High School 107 for 3 in 16 overs 107 for 3 in 16 overs (Prathamesh Waghmare 35 (37b), Chirag Bansode 15 (16b), Pranav Rajpurohit 1-7)

Quotes:

Harshal Choudhari, Man of the match, Angel English Medium School, CBSE

It was bad day for bowling. I also gave 8 (wide) extra runs as a leg spinner.