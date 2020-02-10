People demanding freedom like Jinnah can go to Pak: Patra

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:21 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday said those demanding freedom like Muhammad Ali Jinnah are free to go to Pakistan.

Addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Patra said, “People who are raising slogans at Shaheen Bagh against India and demanding ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’ can to go to the neighbouring country. On Jinnah’s demand, this freedom was already given in 1947. But if anyone failed to board that bus at that time they can go now.”

Terming the speeches made at Shaheen bagh as ‘disturbing’ and ‘seditious’, he said “The speakers at Shaheen bagh are encouraging

people to cut-off Assam, northeast from rest of India. They were provoking the people to create ruckus on roads and railway tracks. Action should be taken

against these people.”

Later, questioned about the BJP’s alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s demand to add Muslims along with other five religions, he said the issue

was discussed in both Houses of Parliament and CAA became a law after taking consent of all alliance partners.