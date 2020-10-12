e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / People of Leh trust BJP, will back us in council polls: Rijiju

People of Leh trust BJP, will back us in council polls: Rijiju

cities Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 21:42 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday exuded confidence of BJP’s smooth sailing in the ensuing elections of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) at Leh.

The sixth council elections will be held on October 22.

Rijiju reached Leh on Sunday to campaign for the party candidates.

“Elections are an indispensable part of democracy and Leh council is going to polls on October 22. People in Leh trust BJP and they want to support us because under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi various developmental works have been taken up. From making Ladakh a UT to the speedy development of the region, these works should not stop,” he told mediapersons.

Congress’s campaign is being led by its leader and former minister Nawang Rigzin Jora.

A local said nothing can be said as of now and both the arch-rivals appear neck-to-neck in the race.

“There was resentment among the people of Leh against the BJP government for not providing safeguards under the sixth schedule of the Constitution but then home minister Amit Shah promised a delegation of Apex Body of People’s Movement (ABPM), led by Thupstan Chhewang, that the same will be extended to us. So, how voters react to the verbal promise will be seen in the ensuing elections,” the local said.

On October 7, Union minister Anurag Thakur had said the people of Leh will get much more than Sixth Schedule only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thakur had assured them that land, culture, ethnic values and everything shall be safeguarded.

The Leh council has 30 seats with a provision for nominating four members, while 26 get elected through votes.

top news
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: de Villiers’ fifty guides RCB to 194/2
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: de Villiers’ fifty guides RCB to 194/2
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
India generated over 18,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste since June
India generated over 18,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste since June
34 Bollywood producers ask court to stop 2 TV channels from calling them names
34 Bollywood producers ask court to stop 2 TV channels from calling them names
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In