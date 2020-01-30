e-paper
Home / Cities / Pet dog registrations to start from Feb 1, bylaws framed

Pet dog registrations to start from Feb 1, bylaws framed

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 21:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Ghaziabad: The officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation Thursday said it will be launching an app for registration of pet dogs from February 1. The corporation, in a board meeting held last September, had fixed ₹1,000 as annual registration fee per pet dog.

The officials said a link to the URL will also be provided for the online registration of pet dogs and residents can also get their pets registered through an app, ‘dog registration’, which will be available from February 1.

“It is for the first time in UP that pet dog registrations are being done online. Other corporations such as the civic body of Kanpur and Lucknow, are doing it offline. During the launch on February 1, we will be asking residents to register by March 31, 2020. The registration will be applicable from April 1 to March 31, 2021. The next year, the registration will be renewed for the financial year cycle,” Dr Anuj Singh, corporation’s veterinary and social welfare officer, said.

He added that once pet owners upload photograph of their pet, vaccination details and pay the fee online, an online request will land up at the corporation office for registration. The officials will verify the details and give an online approval.

The officials said they have also prepared a set of by-laws which will deal with registration dates, penalties etc.

“From next financial year (2021-22) the registrations should be done in the month of April. If the registration is kept pending till May, we have proposed a fine of ₹500. From June 1, the by-laws have proposed charging ₹50 as penalty per day. All the rules framed in the by-laws will also be posted on the corporation’s website,” he said.

The officials said the pet dog owners must register otherwise action will be taken up when the corporation teams go for inspections in residential areas.

Earlier, on September 13, the corporation board had passed a resolution that pet dog owners will be charged a registration fees of ₹5,000. Following protest and complaints by residents, officials later brought down the fee to ₹1,000 per dog per year and the proposal was cleared by the corporation board on September 21, 2019.

