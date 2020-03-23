PIL seeks extension of dates for filing taxes amid coronavirus outbreak

cities

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 22:09 IST

Mumbai: In light of the coronavirus outbreak and the restrictions on businesses and commercial activities, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay high court seeking directions to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the finance ministry and tax authorities, to extend the date for paying individual and state loan installments and taxes which is March 31 to December 31.The PIL is expected to come up for hearing on Thursday. Meanwhile, Bombay HC on Monday issued a circular about cancelling 200 applications for urgent hearing that came up on Thursday. Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni said, that the chief justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari observed that despite circulars that only urgent matters would be taken up, some lawyers were coming to court for non-urgent matters. Cost of upto ₹50,000 will be imposed on such litigants.